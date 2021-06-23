Cancel
Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Shows His Support for #FreeBritney Movement Ahead of Hearing

 8 days ago

Sam Asghari has made it pretty clear where he stands when it comes to his famous girlfriend’s court battle. Ahead of a highly anticipated hearing on Wednesday, June 23, Britney…

Sam Asghari
Britney Spears
Entertainment
Celebrities
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Justin Timberlake Shows His Support of Ex Britney Spears Following Her Emotional Court Address

Justin Timberlake is voicing his support to #FreeBritney. Following Britney Spears's explosive and emotional 24-minute court address yesterday, speaking out against her 13-year conservatorship, the pop star's early-aughts boyfriend came to her defense on social media. During the singer's virtual court appearance, she expressed that she had been lying to the world "for years" regarding her emotional well-being under her conservatorship and described the legal predicament over her personal and professional life as "abusive."
CelebritiesBay News 9

What to know ahead of Britney Spears’ conservatorship hearing

When Britney Spears speaks to a Los Angeles judge at her own request on Wednesday, she’ll do it 13 years into a court-enforced conservatorship that has exercised vast control of her life and money. The “...Baby One More Time” singer petitioned the court for an expedited hearing in mid-April, nearly...
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Mariah Carey, Halsey, More Support Britney Spears Following Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears has weathered 13 years under a conservatorship overseen by her father James “Jamie” Spears, which she asked to be released from on Wednesday during a conservatorship hearing. She addressed the court in Los Angeles for the first time since her court-appointed attorney filed to remove her father as conservator of her estate last August. Following her testimony, a bevy of celebrities have voiced their support for the singer.
CelebritiesRefinery29

“Stay Strong”: All The Celebrities Supporting Britney Spears After Her Hearing

"I'm not lying. I want to feel heard," Britney Spears said in her emotional 23 minute call while addressing the court on Wednesday. Since 2008, when her father James P. Spears was granted control of her conservatorship, Spears has suffered in silence in a situation she has deemed "abusive." Britney's June 23 hearing marked the first time the public heard what the performer straight from Britney herself. In her address to Judge Brenda Penny, Britney detailed how powerless her conservatorship left her. Over the past dozen years, she's felt threatened when she expressed opposition to specific dance moves, was unwillingly taken off her regular medication and put on lithium, and suffered around the clock surveillance. She also claimed she was not allowed to remove her IUD to have more children, or to marry her long-term partner, Sam Asghari. All of these decisions, she said, were approved by her father.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Look Back at a Complete Timeline of Britney Spears' Relationship With Boyfriend Sam Asghari

There's no question that Britney Spears has endured an extensive amount of pain throughout her life, but she continues to have a strong force of support in longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. On Wednesday, June 23, their relationship was in the spotlight amid the court hearing about the 39-year-old pop star's ongoing conservatorship. During her public testimony, Britney explained that she wants to get married and have a baby but claimed her conservators won't allow her to remove her birth control. "I have an [Iud] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant," she said. The "Piece of Me" vocalist then added, "I deserve to have...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily News

Justin Timberlake sends ‘love’ to ex Britney Spears amid conservatorship hearing: ‘We should all be supporting Britney’

Justin Timberlake voiced his support for ex Britney Spears amid her highly publicized conservatorship case. Spears described the court-ordered conservatorship as “abusive” while speaking at a hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, saying the arrangement has prevented her from having another baby while keeping her on a small budget. “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at ...
Hawaii Statewmleader.com

Britney Spears flies to Hawaii with Sam Asghari after hearing

Britney Spears is getting some much-needed R&R. The “Overprotected” singer, 39, and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, jetted off to Hawaii following her bombshell conservatorship hearing earlier this week, a source told Page Six on Friday. Access reported that the duo spent time on Spears’ favorite island, Maui, before heading to...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Week

Kevin Federline supports Britney Spears amid conservatorship battle

Following Britney Spears' bombshell court testimony, Kevin Federline, too, is expressing support. A divorce attorney for Federline, Spears' ex-husband with whom she has two children, told People on Tuesday that he "supports" her in challenging the conservatorship she's been under since 2008. This comes after the pop star's stunning testimony last week, in which she asked for the end of the conservatorship and described it as "abusive."
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Britney Spears’ BF Sam Asghari Wears ‘Free Britney’ Shirt Ahead Of Court Appearance

Sam Asghari has supported his girlfriend Britney Spears by rocking a ‘Free Britney’ tee just hours before her much-anticipated conservatorship hearing. Sam Asghari has been spotted wearing a ‘Free Britney’ shirt ahead of his girlfriend Britney Spears‘ conservatorship hearing. The 27-year-old personal trainer showed his support for his partner of four years before her major court appearance as part of her ongoing legal battle. He took to his Instagram Story on June 23 to share a selfie while rocking a tee with pink and purple writing in support of the #FreeBritney movement.
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Britney Spears' co-conservator says she hasn't stopped star having kids

Britney Spears’ co-conservator has refuted her father’s claims that she is the one stopping the singer from having a baby with Sam Asghari. The 39-year-old singer recently said in court during her conservatorship hearing that she wants to tie the knot and have more children, but claimed her conservators – including her father Jamie Spears – are preventing her from doing so after they made her have an IUD fitted.
CelebritiesDerrick

Britney Spears’ father calls for investigation into abuse claims

Britney Spears’ father claims he had no idea about — or power over — the pop star’s allegations of abuse under her conservatorship. “Mr. Spears is simply not involved in any decisions related to Ms. Spears’s personal care or medical or reproductive issues,” James Spears’ lawyers wrote in documents filed late Tuesday night. “Mr. Spears is unable to hear and address his daughter’s concerns directly because he has been cut off from communicating with her.”
CelebritiesDigital Courier

Britney Spears' dad inists he isn't stopping her from having a baby

Britney Spears’ father has insisted he isn’t the one stopping her from having a baby. The 39-year-old singer recently said in court during her conservatorship hearing that she wants to tie the knot and have more children, but claimed her conservators – including her father Jamie Spears – are preventing her from doing so after they made her have an IUD fitted.
MusicPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Hollywood Romance! Britney Spears and Boyfriend Sam Asghari Met on the Set of Her 2016 Music Video

Fate? Britney Spears and her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, met in the most ~Hollywood~ way ever. Sam, 27, recalled the pair’s meet-cute during a September 2019 interview. At the time, he didn’t have a lot of experience in show business. However, he had already caught Britney’s eye! “My first one was ‘Work From Home’ from Fifth Harmony, and now Britney Spears, the Princess of Pop, is calling me wanting me to play the love interest of [her music video],” Sam told Entertainment Tonight, referring to Britney’s “Slumber Party” music video. “I said, ‘Why not? Let me give it a shot.'”