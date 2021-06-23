Cancel
Britney Spears’ fans gather outside courthouse for conservatorship hearing

By Rachel Tillman
spectrumlocalnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears is set to address a Los Angeles judge on Wednesday about the controversial conservatorship she has been subject to for over a decade. While the pop star will likely appear at the hearing virtually due to coronavirus protocols, her fans and supporters of the #FreeBritney movement have already gathered outside Grand Park, near the Los Angeles courthouse, to voice their opposition to the conservatorship on Wednesday afternoon.

