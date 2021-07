Chicago-born economic policy expert Heather McGhee is the former president of Demos, a New York public policy organization that researches and addresses inequality in society. In her book, “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together,” she looks deeper into inequality and the racial economic divide. McGhee was the featured speaker for the Juneteenth celebration hosted virtually June 16 by United Way of Metro Chicago and United Way of Illinois.