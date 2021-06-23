Cancel
NFL

Carl Nassib’s coming out has far-reaching impacts for LGBTQ youth — and will help save lives, advocates say

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Instagram video in which Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib shared he is gay is just under a minute long. Its impact has been massive. The athlete became the first active NFL player in the league’s history to announce that he’s gay — an important first in a field that too often lacks representation, advocates say, and a move that will likely help save lives among LGBTQ youth.

