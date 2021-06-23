Video: Is critical race theory OK for U.S. military? "Be open-minded and widely read," says top general

Critical race theory has become a hot topic of discussion across America with conservatives and Republicans arguing that it is divisive. The chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, General Mark Milley calmly defended the study of the critical race theory in the military and told Republicans, “I want to understand White rage – and I’m White.” The critical race theory is the study of America's history through the lens of racism. The late Harvard professor Derrick Bell is credited with establishing critical race theory. It states that American institutions inherently create economic, political, and social inequities between White people and people of color. Critical race theory emerged in law schools in the 1970s and ’80s as a response to mainstream classes on civil rights law, which claimed that racial discrimination could be negated by enacting legal reforms.