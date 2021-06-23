Cancel
Education

New Democratic Party Director For South Dakota Shares His Vision For The Party

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Dakota Democratic Party has a new executive director. Berk Ehrmantraut who’s originally from Aberdeen worked on some of his first political campaigns  when he was in high school.   . After attending American University, Ehrmantraut worked on the Billy Sutton gubernatorial campaign in 2018.He said the experience working for Sutton gave him the knowledge of issues that matter to state residents. . “What brings us together is so much stronger than...

