New Democratic Party Director For South Dakota Shares His Vision For The Party
The South Dakota Democratic Party has a new executive director. Berk Ehrmantraut who’s originally from Aberdeen worked on some of his first political campaigns when he was in high school. . After attending American University, Ehrmantraut worked on the Billy Sutton gubernatorial campaign in 2018.He said the experience working for Sutton gave him the knowledge of issues that matter to state residents. . “What brings us together is so much stronger than...listen.sdpb.org