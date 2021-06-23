Odds & Ends: Audra McDonald, Patti LuPone & André De Shields to Receive Special Theatre World Awards

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Trio of Broadway Greats Earn Special Theatre World Awards. As previously announced, the 76th annual Theatre World Awards ceremony toasting outstanding Broadway and off-Broadway debuts was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was originally scheduled for June 1, 2020 at the Circle in the Square Theatre. In hopes of an in-person ceremony for next June, the organization will recognize some Broadway legends with a special virtual benefit on July 11 at 7PM ET. Theatre World alum Audra McDonald will receive the Dorothy Loudon Special Award for Excellence in the Theater. The Theatre World Awards will also honor Patti LuPone and André De Shields with the eighth annual John Willis Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.