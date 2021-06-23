Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Odds & Ends: Audra McDonald, Patti LuPone & André De Shields to Receive Special Theatre World Awards

Broadway.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Trio of Broadway Greats Earn Special Theatre World Awards. As previously announced, the 76th annual Theatre World Awards ceremony toasting outstanding Broadway and off-Broadway debuts was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was originally scheduled for June 1, 2020 at the Circle in the Square Theatre. In hopes of an in-person ceremony for next June, the organization will recognize some Broadway legends with a special virtual benefit on July 11 at 7PM ET. Theatre World alum Audra McDonald will receive the Dorothy Loudon Special Award for Excellence in the Theater. The Theatre World Awards will also honor Patti LuPone and André De Shields with the eighth annual John Willis Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

www.broadway.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Hamilton, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurie Metcalf
Person
Sean Hayes
Person
André De Shields
Person
Jennifer Nettles
Person
Audra Mcdonald
Person
Alex Lacamoire
Person
Patti Lupone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awards Ceremony#Broadway Com#Theatre World#Theater#Bric Celebrate Brooklyn#Twitter#Https T Co X2ezqqcpio#Columbia Roundabout#Mfa#Lgbtq#Aia#The Music Video#Concord Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesDeadline

‘Disappointment Blvd.’: Ari Aster Sets All-Star Ensemble To Join Joaquin Phoenix In A24 Film; Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone, Amy Ryan And Kylie Rogers Cast

EXCLUSIVE: In what is turning into an impressive cast for Ari Aster’s anticipated movie, Broadway darlings Nathan Lane and Patti LuPone along with Oscar nominee Amy Ryan and Kylie Rogers have joined A24’s Disappointment Blvd., starring Joaquin Phoenix. A24 came on earlier this year to finance and produce after Phoenix made it his follow-up after winning the Best Actor Oscar for Joker.
New York City, NYPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Theatre World Awards to be Presented Online July 11th

(NEW YORK, NY) -- A night of legends! The Theatre World Awards, Board of Directors, Dale Badway, President, in association with Tom D’Angora, Michael D’Angora and Tim Guinee, will present a one-night only virtual event to honor Broadways best with a Special Gala Award Benefit to help raise funds for the prestigious Theatre World Awards. The 2021 Special Honorees include Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, and André De Shields. The special event will be hosted virtually by BroadwayWorld.com on Sunday evening, July 11, 2021 beginning at 7:00pm.
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Brian Yorkey

’13 Reasons Why’ Creator Inks Netflix Overall Deal, Sets Up Thriller ‘Echoes’. Following his successful run on breakout 13 Reasons Why, creator Brian Yorkey is returning to Netflix in a big way. Yorkey has inked a multiple-year overall deal with the streaming giant and…. ’13 Reasons Why’ Creator Refutes Studies...
MoviesBroadway.com

Myles Frost to Moonwalk into His Broadway Debut in MJ, the Michael Jackson Musical

MJ, the Michael Jackson musical, has a new headliner. Myles Frost will make his Broadway debut in the starring role. Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes, who had been announced to lead the musical, has departed the production to shoot a feature film. MJ is set to begin performances at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre on December 6 and open on February 1, 2022.
MoviesBroadway.com

Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone & Amy Ryan Join Disappointment Blvd.

(Photos by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Some top-tier Broadway stars have joined the cast of Disappointment Blvd. According to Deadline, Hereditary and Midsommar director and scribe Ari Aster's forthcoming A24 film will star Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix. Tony winners Nathan Lane and Patti LuPone as well as two-time Tony nominee Amy Ryan have also joined the project.
New York City, NYGreenwichTime

'Stars in the House' Hosts Pick Their Favorite Moments From the Actors Fund Benefit Series

Shortly after the onset of the COVID pandemic, Broadway veterans Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley launched “Stars in the House,” a talk show on YouTube that has raised $1 million for The Actors Fund with the help of a star-studded guest list. Now, to celebrate the reopening of New York City, Rudetsky and Wesley, who are married, will host the first in-person edition of “Stars in the House” on June 30 at Asylum NYC, with appearances by Kristin Chenoweth, Chita Rivera, Beth Leavel, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marc Shaiman and Nina West. Here, Rudetsky and Wesley tell Variety about some of their favorite moments from the show’s virtual run.
New York City, NYBroadway.com

Odds & Ends: Jasmine & Ron Cephas Jones to Announce Primetime Emmy Nominations

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. After making history as the first father-daughter duo to both bring home Emmy Awards in the same year, Jasmine and Ron Cephas Jones are heading back to the podium. They will announce the Primetime Emmy Awards nominations on July 13 at 11:30AM ET. The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on September 19 on CBS and Paramount+.
CelebritiesVulture

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Will Finally Bring Plaza Suite to Broadway in 2022

The bedrock of a good marriage is a shared commitment to bringing the work of Neil Simon to a Broadway stage together, eventually. The Broadway production of Plaza Suite starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick as three different sets of couples will finally start performances at the Hudson Theatre on Broadway on February 25, 2022, with plans to open on March 28. That’s nearly two years after the production was first scheduled to premiere on March 13, 2020, the day before the industry shut down because of the COVID pandemic.
Wilton, CTgoodmorningwilton.com

WHS Theatre Nominated for 24 State Adjudicated Awards

Wilton High School Theatre participated in two statewide performance adjudication programs this year and received 24 nominations, including two production staff nominations. The adjudication process provides educational feedback for school theatrical productions. Each of the adjudication organizations presents awards at the end of the year — Seven Angels Theatre adjudicates the Fall Play and the Spring Musical and presents the Halo Awards; Broadway Method Academy adjudicates only the Spring Musical and presents the Sondheim Awards.
Moline, ILrcreader.com

Quad City Music Guild's “Mamma Mia!”, July 9 through 18

Prospect Park Auditorium, 1584 34th Avenue, Moline IL. Nominated for five 2001 Tony Awards and currently the ninth-longest-running Broadway musical of all time, the internationally beloved Mamma Mia! – running at Moline's Prospect Park Auditorium July 9 through 18 – becomes the first Quad City Music Guild production to enjoy live performances since 2019, with the show's collection of timeless ABBA tunes inspiring the New York Post to call the experience “one of those nights when you sit back and let a nutty kind of joy just sweep over you.”
Entertainmenthamlethub.com

Wooster School Theatre Receives 20 HALO Nominations!

Wooster School participated in the 18th Annual HALO Awards, which is like the Tony Awards for Connecticut High School theatre. Wooster School was recognized with 20 nominations. The awards will be presented on July 8, 9 and 10 at 7:00 pm in an online presentation. Tickets to watch the 2021...
Buffalo, NYcheektowagabee.com

Theatre

Ongoing now-July 4 Kennedy: Bobby’s Last Crusade — Fully staged virtual performance of David Arrow’s production filmed at The Saturn Club of Buffalo. This play portrays Bobby during his campaign for U.S President, and features Daniel Lendzian as RFK under the direction of Mary Kate O’Connell. Performances: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, now through Sunday, July […]
Beauty & FashionVogue

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Au Naturel Hair Is The Chic Way To Do Grey

“Together again”, read the caption accompanying a photograph of Sarah Jessica Parker and her Sex and the City cast mates, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, on Instagram on Saturday. Documenting the day the three former co-stars (sans Samantha) began reading through the first episodes for the upcoming reboot And Just Like That… against a New York City skyline, the response to the snap was one of unabashed excitement.
Frankfort, INclintoncountydailynews.com

‘The Odd Couple’ Starts Two-Week Run at Red Barn Summer Theatre

Neil Simon’s classic comedy The Odd Couple will start its two-week run at the Red Barn Summer Theatre on Wednesday, June 23. The Odd Couple tells the hilarious tale of two friends who are total opposites–Oscar, the divorced slob and Felix, the fastidious fussbudget. On the night of his weekly poker party, Oscar allows Felix to stay at his place because the sensitive Felix has just separated from his wife. Their friendship is put to the test when they discover they couldn’t be more different but Felix and Oscar’s growing misery provides loads of laughter for the audience.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Cecily Strong Talks Future on 'SNL' and Working on the Musical Comedy 'Schmigadoon!' (Exclusive)

Fresh off season 46 of Saturday Night Live, Cecily Strong is starring in her first original series, a musical comedy titled Schmigadoon! While the actor has made a number of appearances on everything from Great News to Superstore, the Apple TV+ project marks the first time the longtime and Emmy-nominated SNL performer is stepping out on her own as the lead, playing one-half of a couple who gets stuck in a 1940s musical town during a backpacking trip to save their relationship.