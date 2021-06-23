Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan unemployment offices to open for appointments Wednesday

By Beth LeBlanc, The Detroit News
tribuneledgernews.com
 8 days ago

Jun. 23—Michigan unemployment claimants wishing to conduct their business in-person can go online Wednesday to make an appointment at 12 offices set to open June 30. The appointment-only system marks the first reopening of unemployment offices for in-person service since they closed in March 2020 amid an avalanche of claims tied to the government-ordered shutdown of businesses at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The more than 16-month closure was due to safety concerns as well as the belief that claimants can be better served over the phone.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Insurance#Unemployment Rate#State Of Michigan#Michigan Gov Uia#Uia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Customer Service
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

'This is no gift': McCarthy faces GOP resistance to serving on January 6 panel

(CNN) — House Republicans don't want to touch the select committee on January 6 with a 10-foot pole. As Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy mulls whom to tap for a congressional investigation into the deadly US Capitol riot -- and whether to appoint people at all -- Republicans from across the conference are racing to show they have no interest in taking on a politically fraught assignment, particularly lawmakers in difficult reelection races.