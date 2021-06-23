Michigan unemployment offices to open for appointments Wednesday

Jun. 23—Michigan unemployment claimants wishing to conduct their business in-person can go online Wednesday to make an appointment at 12 offices set to open June 30. The appointment-only system marks the first reopening of unemployment offices for in-person service since they closed in March 2020 amid an avalanche of claims tied to the government-ordered shutdown of businesses at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The more than 16-month closure was due to safety concerns as well as the belief that claimants can be better served over the phone.