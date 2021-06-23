The Circus Is Coming To Beaverton This July!

Flyer outside of Fruchey's Photo by Keara Lou

July is an exciting time for the city of Beaverton. Right now, businesses across the city are asking for donations for the Fireworks show. We gather at Ross Lake to watch the fireworks from the beach. People like to swim while the fireworks are going. Maybe this year, I'll bring my kayak and be on the water watching the fireworks.

The fireworks last year were impressive, and I'll be excited to see what happens this year with the fireworks show. With or without my kayak, I'll be there to watch.

Fireworks aren't the only exciting thing to happen to the city this July. When I took a bike ride to Fruchey's, I noticed a flyer hanging up for a new event. The circus is coming to town on July 6th at the high school!

The city gets two shows for one day

Thanks to a sponsorship from the Beaverton Business Association, the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus will visit us and delight families across the city with their big-top shows.

According to the Record & Clarion, the C&M Circus will set up the Big Top on the morning of July 6th between 9:30 and 10:00 a.m., and anyone can come and watch them. Anyone who watched the setup is welcome to a free tour of the circus grounds. The tour could be an excellent idea for anyone running a daycare center!

Later that night, the C&M Circus will feature two shows. One show begins at 5:00 p.m., and the second show starts at 7:30 p.m. Each show will last ninety minutes! You can go on the website to get more information about ticket costs. You can also check the company's Facebook page to get more information about what you'll be seeing at the circus?

Do you want to find a cheaper way to get tickets? You can go to the C&M website to buy your tickets before the day of the circus! The website also says some local businesses are selling tickets at a discounted price, so keep your eyes open for those places!

Buy your tickets today and see the circus!

The C&M Circus is in Beaverton for one day only! If you're looking for something to do with the whole family, then the C&M Circus has something for everyone! There are acrobatics, exotic animals, and so much more!

