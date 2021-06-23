Cancel
Fort Hood, TX

Fort Hood Soldier's Death Remains A Mystery, What Happened to Gregory Morales?

By Toni Gee
KTEM NewsRadio
KTEM NewsRadio
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's been a year since the remains of Gregory Morales were discovered, but are we any closer to finding out the circumstances of his death?. Gregory Morales was initially reported as AWOL (Absent Without Leave) by Fort Hood officials in August 2019. Morales' family however knew that he wouldn't have just disappeared on his own, and pleaded with the community to help find the missing soldier. Morales was set to leave the military in September, and some internet sleuths believe he might have known secrets about Fort Hood that others didn't want getting out.

KTEM NewsRadio

KTEM NewsRadio

Temple, TX
KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

