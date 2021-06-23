Fort Hood Soldier’s Death Remains A Mystery, What Happened to Gregory Morales?

I'm actually a little shocked to see Dallas at the top, I expected a different Texas city to outrank them. One of the beauties of living here in Wichita Falls is no traffic. However, that does not mean people know how to drive. In Dallas, you have to deal with traffic and dumb drivers. Turns out in Dallas, you're 46% more likely to get in a wreck than in any other part of the country. I've driven in Dallas before and yes, it can be bad. Crazy to think that it's number one in the country.