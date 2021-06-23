Community members present concerns with Critical Race Theory at Alexandria school board meeting
In the “Delegations and Individuals” portion of the meeting, several people in the audience took the stand to express their thoughts on Critical Race Theory (CRT). According to edweek.org, CRT is an academic concept that is more than 40 years old. The core idea is that racism is a social construct, and that it is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.www.echopress.com