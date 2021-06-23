Cancel
Delaware County, PA

Devoted ‘Mare’ Fans Bring a Darker Side of the Hit Series to Delco

VISTA.Today
 7 days ago

Police are warning fans of HBO’s Mare of Easttown that trespassing in Wallingford will not be tolerated, writes Dann Cuellar for 6ABC.

The hit series brought a lot of national attention, most of it good, to Delaware County.

Related
Delaware County, PAaudacy.com

Delco town warns ‘Mare of Easttown’ fans not to visit

(AUDACY) — While most towns are hoping tourists start visiting again as the coronavirus recedes, one small town in Delaware County would rather you stay away. The town of Wallingford was happy to be the setting and location site for HBO's hit drama "Mare of Easttown," starring Kate Winslet. But...
Entertainmentfoxwilmington.com

Pennslyvania town tells ‘Mare of Eastown’ fans to stay away

It must be something in the wooder. Local police have had enough of pesky “Mare of Easttown” fans visiting Wallingford, Pa. to catch a glimpse of filming locations from the hit HBO series – bothering residents and going onto private properties. “Yes! It’s neat they filmed a lot of it...
Springfield, PADelaware County Daily Times

Ice, Ice, Baby! Siblings bring first-ever Kona Ice truck to Delco

SPRINGFIELD— On the day that Danielle Michel brought her 4-year-old daughter up to a Kona Ice truck at an event that they attended last year, she was immediately infatuated. The tropical tunes and laid-back island vibe, the colorful, island-themed truck, the ability for both her and her daughter to help themselves — she liked it all -- and so did the kids!
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Anatomy of an Emmy-Worthy Scene: Mare of Easttown's Julianne Nicholson and EP/Writer Brad Ingelsby Dissect Lori's Big Series Finale Explosion

In the seventh and final episode of HBO’s Mare of Easttown, Julianne Nicholson‘s Lori unloads on her BFF Mare (Kate Winslet) for arresting her 12-year-old son Ryan without even the courtesy of a heads-up. Below, TVLine Dream Emmy nominee Nicholson and Mare series creator Brad Ingelsby, who penned the closer, take us inside the visceral, heartbreaking scene.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Primetimer

Mare of Easttown fans are causing headaches in a small Pennsylvania town

Police in the town of Wallingford, Penn., where portions of the HBO drama were filmed, have warned fans about trespassing in the area's homes. "Yes! It's neat they filmed a lot of it in our town," the Nether Providence Police Department wrote on Facebook. "Yes!! It's really cool Kate was 'living in Wallingford'. No!!!!! It's NOT cool to go to the homes they filmed at, trespass on the property and harass the owners and their kids all hours of the day and night…..REALLY! It's a house. Get over it," the message reads. "If you plan on taking this trip, STOP and think! Officers will be in and around the area(s) and will take appropriate action. Warnings will not be given and signs are posted. Trespassers, blocking traffic, disturbing the peace, etc., will not be tolerated. Thank you."
Pennsylvania Statemorethanthecurve.com

NBC10’s Deanna Durante covered the impact of Pennsylvania failure to continue cocktails-to-go

NBC10’s Deanna Durante was in Conshohocken recently covering the impact on bars and restaurants of the ending of the ability to sell cocktails-to-go and serve drinks at expanded (beyond their property) outdoor seating. Pennsylvania allowed for these normally prohibited activities to take place during the pandemic but recently failed to pass legislation that would allow it to continue.
Delaware County, PACBS 58

Police tell 'Mare of Easttown' fans to stop trespassing where the series was filmed

(CNN) -- Police in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, are warning "Mare of Easttown" fans to stop trespassing in places where the series was filmed. "Yes! It's neat they filmed a lot of it in our town. Yes!! It's really cool Kate was 'living in Wallingford,'" Nether Providence Police wrote on Facebook. "No!!!!! It's NOT cool to go to the homes they filmed at, trespass on the property and harass the owners and their kids all hours of the day and night."