This post is sponsored by Comfort Keepers. Like many of you, I’m helping take care of my aging senior parents at this stage of life. I take on the role of caregiver with gratitude because I’m glad to still have my parents. There are challenges but also happiness along the way. My sister and I are blessed to have our parents for so long of our adult lives. They are fortunate to see their only granddaughter get married and have 3 children and those great grandchildren have the good fortune to get to know their great grandparents. That’s the way it’s supposed to be. Family is so important to all of us, that is why I’m excited to partner with Comfort Keepers to help share and celebrate their 2021 Comfort Keepers National Day of Joy.