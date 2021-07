A recent audit conducted by the state was critical in how the town of Wolcott manages its financial condition. The audit criticized the town board for not having a clear understanding of the laws governing the financing of the general fund tax bases and did not have an understanding of the finances for the closed landfill. The audit also found the board did not treat taxpayers equitably when budgeting for allocating certain revenues and expenditures in the town-wide and town-outside-village general funds.