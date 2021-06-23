Who could know we’re here on Earth?
The search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI) has primarily involved looking outward and searching nearby stars for signals that can't be explained by known natural processes. But there has also been consideration given to the possibility that an extraterrestrial intelligence might be looking for us. Investigations have included intentional signals sent to nearby stars and calculations of how far out our civilization's radio transmissions will reach.arstechnica.com