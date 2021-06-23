Cancel
Concord, NH

Waiting list for psychiatric care fills up again

Concord Monitor
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a brief respite from the emergency boarding crisis, hospitals are filling up with those seeking one of the few beds in a psychiatric treatment facility. Earlier this month, the number of adults waiting in hospital emergency departments for psychiatric treatment dropped to zero for the first time in more than a year, which Gov. Chris Sununu said was evidence that “our immediate actions have started to show promising results.”

