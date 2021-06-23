Cancel
Gun Plain Township, MI

Man arrested for indecent exposure in Gun Plain Township

By Bronson Christian
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1upLxx_0adMiyjK00

One man has been arraigned on multiple offenses related to the incidents, including: Indecent Exposure, Aggravated Indecent Exposure and Carrying a Concealed Weapon after being apprehended by authorities after an incident at a Meijer on M-89 according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 3 one woman stated that one man approached her asking for directions. While she responded the man got into her backseat and exposed his genitals.

The woman promptly excited the car yelling at the man to exit. The man, identified as 19-year-old Timothy Scott Popenhagen, fled before being stopped by responding deputies.

Allegan County Sheriff’s Office
Timothy Scott Popenhagen

Popenhagen was driving a dark blue Chevrolet Cobalt where deputies found a loaded handgun.

Mr. Popenhagen was also identified as the person involved in a similar incident in the nearby city of Otsego earlier in the day authorities report.

Those believed to have encountered Mr. Popenhagen under similar circumstances are urged to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

