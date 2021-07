ComPro is celebrating its 30th anniversary this month. How did ComPro get its start? It’s one of those stories that literally began with a phone book and a desk in the corner. Chris and I moved to Lincoln in 1986, primarily due to a job offer for Chris. I had begun my insurance career in Missouri and was eager to get started in Lincoln as a health insurance specialist but did not know anyone in the area. My strategy was to meet with managers of larger agencies that worked in the life insurance or property and casualty insurance lines to see if they would consider adding health insurance to their portfolio.