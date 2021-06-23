Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jerry Seinfeld Is Making A Movie About Pop-Tarts

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
KCRR 97.7
KCRR 97.7
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For years, Jerry Seinfeld has wondered what the deal is with Pop-Tarts. He’s joked about them in his standup routine, but clearly that was not enough to sate his curiosity about the creation and popularization of America’s favorite toaster pastries. Now he’s going to direct, produce, and star in a movie all about Pop-Tarts.

kcrr.com
Community Policy
KCRR 97.7

KCRR 97.7

Waterloo, IA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KCRR 97.7 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spike Feresten
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Tarts#Pop Tarts#Deadline#The New York Times#Crackle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
CancerPosted by
Syracuse.com

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has cancer; Pop-Tarts movie; ‘Sexy Beasts’ dating show; more: Buzz

Blink-182′s Mark Hoppus has cancer, he announced Wednesday. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” the singer-bassist wrote. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.” He didn’t offer more details, but fans and friends quickly responded with words of support on social media. “Love you,” Blink-182 co-founder Travis Barker wrote. “I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now,” Tom DeLonge added. “And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. 👊🏼#WeHaveHisBack.”
Moviesbuffalonynews.net

Jerry Seinfeld teams up with Netflix for Unfrosted

Washington [US] June 24 (ANI): Stand-up comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld will act, direct and produce a Netflix film about the creation of the Pop Tart. The movie is titled 'Unfrosted' and will start production in 2022. As per Variety, the upcoming movie, which Seinfeld has co-written with Spike Feresten...
MusicNewsTimes

'Seinfeld' Soundtrack to Be Released... Finally (EXCLUSIVE)

More than 23 years after “Seinfeld” left the airwaves, a soundtrack album featuring its immortal theme (and 40 more minutes of classic “Seinfeld” music) is about to be released. WaterTower Music will release the 33-track album on Friday, July 2, on all digital platforms. It will be the first time...
MusicDeadline

‘Seinfeld’ Soundtrack Underscores Comedy Classic’s Funniest Moments

The soundtrack to one of comedy’s classic shows is out Friday. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, yadda, yadda, yadda. The Seinfeld Soundtrack (released on the WaterTower label starting tomorrow, July 2) spotlights music from the show’s nine seasons and 180 episodes. The score was carefully curated by the show’s composer, Jonathan Wolff, who selected songs specifically with fans in mind. Wolff’s resume includes composing music for Will & Grace, Married with Children, Reba, Who’s the Boss, and Saved by the Bell: The College Years.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jerry Maguire: 9 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Tom Cruise Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Every moviegoer remembers the first time they heard the words "Show me the money" or "You had me at 'Hello.'" This was 25 years ago when Jerry Maguire, the Academy Award-winning third feature by writer and director Cameron Crowe, was released to universal praise from critics and audiences alike, impressive box office returns, and a succeeding legacy as one of the most iconic, quotable, and inspirational comedy-dramas that technically qualifies as a sports movie. Equally as interesting as plot of the Tom Cruise movie, about a hot shot agent to pro athletes whose moral epiphany sends him on a drastic journey of self-rediscovery, is the behind-the-scenes facts that craft the story of how it was made, starting with the some of people whose own lives contributed to the story.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Quentin Tarantino Talks About Nearly Casting Mickey Rourke As The ‘Death Proof’ Lead & Making Stage Play Versions Of His Films

The “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” novelization is out now from Random House Books, and that means director/author Quentin Tarantino is out there doing the press rounds talking to major outlets. He’s already been on Marc Maron and Bill Maher, and yesterday, Tarantino turned up on the Joe Rogan podcast on Spotify. The conversation is a whopping 173 minutes (2.8 hours), and you can imagine every topic under the sun is broached (and unfortunately, Rogan and Tarantino bond about cancel culture and Rogan continuing his entire “they would never let you make that these days” complaint about politically correct policing culture and Tarantino mostly going on with that grievance and the idea that characters should never change or apologize for who they are).
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Celebs Who Refused A Gig On SNL

For almost all types of comedians — comic actor, stand-up, or improviser — the universal, all-encompassing dream is to be selected to join the cast of "Saturday Night Live," American television's premiere and longest-lasting sketch showcase. The weekly, 90-minute, late-night program has provided exposure and a place to play for dozens of talented comedians who went on to be huge TV and movie stars, including Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Bill Murray, Kristen Wiig, Eddie Murphy, Amy Poehler, Mike Myers, Dan Aykroyd, Adam Sandler, Bill Hader, and Kenan Thompson. "SNL" is such an institution that it's also a major career moment for celebrities of most any field when they get to be one of the show's guest hosts, starring in one or more episodes of sketches and silliness.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Rolling Stone

Pranks, Paranoia and Peter Pan: John Lee on Making ‘False Positive’

This piece originally appeared as part of Rolling Stone’s annual Hot List, in the July/August issue of the magazine. When John Lee was working at his first job — a magic store in the small Bay Area town of Castroville, California — there was a trick he’d always play. “It’s a classic move called the French Drop,” the 49-year-old filmmaker says, as he angles his laptop’s camera downward. He picks up a quarter, slides it into his other hand, and closes his palm; when he opens his fist, there’s no coin there. “‘Oh, look, it stayed in this hand, haha!’”
TV ShowsPaste Magazine

Homer Simpson Conducts Conan O'Brien's Exit Interview on the Last Episode of Conan

Last night Conan O’Brien said goodbye to late night TV after 28 years, wrapping up his TBS show Conan with a star-studded farewell. In addition to the announced guest Jack Black—a longtime O’Brien regular—Conan was joined virtually by Will Ferrell, who was O’Brien’s final guest on both Late Night with Conan O’Brien and The Tonight Show, but couldn’t keep the tradition alive yesterday due to shooting a movie in Boston.
SocietyDesign Taxi

Disney Renames ‘Star Wars’ Ship To Cut Off Racist Connotations

Disney has renamed Boba Fett’s iconic ship to avoid racist associations with the Star Wars character. According to UNILAD, the news was first announced by LEGO, which will be dropping the ship’s original ‘Slave 1’ name from Star Wars merchandise following a directive from Disney. While Boba Fett’s ‘Slave 1’...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Hot 104.7

Have You Ever Put Butter on a Pop-Tart?

I have lived on this Earth for 35 years and had never put butter on a Pop-Tart. That is, until last weekend. I guess people have been doing this forever, but I had never even heard of it until a few co-workers were talking about this song from Family Guy. And even then, I just thought it was a joke. I didn't know people actually did it!
CelebritiesPopculture

Jennifer Lopez Drops Major Ben Affleck Relationship Easter Egg in Latest Campaign

Jennifer Lopez recently dropped a new ad for her latest brand partnership campaign, and it features a major Easter egg about her relationship with Ben Affleck. The ad is for Goli, a gummy vitamin, which the Grammy-winning singer calls one of her "best kept wellness secrets." In the promo, Lopez is busy with business stuff, and she suddenly gets a call on her cell phone. As the camera pans by the device, we can see that "Benny" is the one calling her. This is almost certainly a reference to Affleck.