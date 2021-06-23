Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idyllwild-pine Cove, CA

Idyllwild Will Celebrate 4th of July to the “Max”

By Julie Pendray
palmspringslife.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Max received his title in 2012 when Idyllwild residents voted in a fundraiser for the town's animal rescue non-profit. Mayors don’t usually garner unconditional love from residents, let alone international adoration. However, Idyllwild’s “mayor” is an affable golden retriever, happy to pose for photos, paw shakes, TV ads, tourism billboards, weddings, school visits, and even patients in hospice. Now, for the first time, he’ll be the grand marshal of the town’s Independence Day parade on July 3 organized by Idyllwild Rotary.

www.palmspringslife.com
Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Government
Palm Springs, CA
Lifestyle
Palm Springs, CA
Government
City
Idyllwild-pine Cove, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayors#Election#Independence Day#Idyllwild Rotary#Arf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House approves $715 bln infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved a $715 billion surface transportation and water infrastructure bill on Thursday in what Democrats see as an early step toward sweeping infrastructure legislation that Congress hopes to complete in September. The bill, which includes provisions from President Joe...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks Florida social media law

A federal judge on Wednesday blocked a Florida social media law that would have fined companies for kicking politicians off their platforms. District Judge Robert Hinkle of the Northern District of Florida issued a preliminary injunction on Wednesday to stop the law from going into effect on Thursday, The Washington Post reported.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

India Oxenberg says Allison Mack personally apologized for abuse ahead of NXIVM sentencing: It 'seemed honest'

India Oxenberg says she's made a lot of headway in terms of forgiving Allison Mack for her involvement in NXIVM. The 30-year-old, who is the daughter of actress Catherine Oxenberg, was recruited to NXIVM's master-slave sorority known as DOS by Mack, 38. Shortly after Mack learned her fate on Wednesday – a three-year prison sentence and $20,000 fine for crimes she pleaded guilty to in 2019 – India told Fox News in a statement that she was "still in a state of disbelief."