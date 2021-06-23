Idyllwild Will Celebrate 4th of July to the “Max”
Mayor Max received his title in 2012 when Idyllwild residents voted in a fundraiser for the town's animal rescue non-profit. Mayors don’t usually garner unconditional love from residents, let alone international adoration. However, Idyllwild’s “mayor” is an affable golden retriever, happy to pose for photos, paw shakes, TV ads, tourism billboards, weddings, school visits, and even patients in hospice. Now, for the first time, he’ll be the grand marshal of the town’s Independence Day parade on July 3 organized by Idyllwild Rotary.www.palmspringslife.com