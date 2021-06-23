Former Bucs Bell and McCutchen hit grannys in same game
Pirates fans may want to turn away for this one. Former Buccos Andrew McCutchen and Josh Bell BOTH hit grand slams today with their teams facing each other.www.audacy.com
