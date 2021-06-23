Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Former Bucs Bell and McCutchen hit grannys in same game

By Andrew Limberg
Posted by 
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 7 days ago

Pirates fans may want to turn away for this one. Former Buccos Andrew McCutchen and Josh Bell BOTH hit grand slams today with their teams facing each other.

www.audacy.com
Community Policy
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Bucs Bell#The Philadelphia Phillies#Nats#Philly#Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBnewsbrig.com

Blue Jays’ Ross Stripling ‘mortified’ by outburst at Joe Panik

Ross Stripling let his frustration get the best of him. Stripling, who started for the Blue Jays in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to the Yankees, induced a slow ground ball up the third base line from Giancarlo Stanton with two outs in the sixth inning. Third baseman Joe Panik charged and fielded the ball with his bare hand, but his throw to first sailed high, allowing Stanton to reach.
MLBWJAC TV

Bell homers against former team, Nats drop Pirates 3-1

WASHINGTON -- Paolo Espino got his first major league win at age 34, Josh Bell hit a two-run homer and the Washington Nationals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 for a three-game sweep. Espino allowed three hits in five scoreless innings. He struck out two, walked none and threw 39 of...
MLBDerrick

Bell homers to hand Bucs 10th straight loss

WASHINGTON (TNS) - The not-so-proud losers of 10 in a row, the Pirates needed this like they would PNC Park to fill with water and float away or the 2021 MLB draft to be inexplicably pushed to next summer. One-run game. Seventh inning. Josh Bell at the plate. The former...
MLBNBC Washington

Former Pirate Josh Bell Hits Decisive Homer to Help Nats Sweep Pittsburgh

Josh Bell hits decisive homer to help Nationals sweep Pirates originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Josh Bell downplayed the significance of facing his former team prior to the Nationals’ three-game set with the Pittsburg Pirates. He let his bat do the talking instead, leaving his mark on the series with a two-run homer in the eighth inning Wednesday that proved to be the difference in a 3-1 win.
MLBchatsports.com

After 70 games, it’s still the same story for the Cincinnati Reds

After a slumpy four-game sweep at the hands of the San Diego Padres, the once surging Cincinnati Reds find themselves again back in fourth place in the National League Central, at .500 with an even 35-35 record. It was a weekend filled with many familiar undertones, really, with the Reds losing in a nationally televised contest on Saturday, blowing a lead after an epic comeback, and Joey Votto being tossed for the dozenth time in his legendary career.
NFLPosted by
93.7 The Fan

MLB copying NFL this week

It’s become a prime-time event for the NFL as well as a tool to help teams prepare for the Draft, now MLB is starting it’s own combine with high school players
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Mike Bell, late Twins bench coach, remembered before Reds game

The Twins remembered Mike Bell with a pregame tribute Monday, giving the organization and the Bell family a bit of closure after his passing. Bell died of kidney cancer shortly before the season began after only learning of his diagnosis this past January. The 46-year-old had been the Twins bench coach during the 2020 season.
MLBPosted by
93.7 The Fan

Pirates prospect one triple shy of cycle

Pirates prospect Sammy Siani was one triple shy of the cycle on Tuesday afternoon for the Pirates’ Low-A affiliate Bradenton Marauders. The high-level prospect went 3-for-4 with a homerun, a ground-rule double and single during a 15-2 Marauders win.