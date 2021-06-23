Former Bucs Bell and McCutchen hit grannys in same game

After a slumpy four-game sweep at the hands of the San Diego Padres, the once surging Cincinnati Reds find themselves again back in fourth place in the National League Central, at .500 with an even 35-35 record. It was a weekend filled with many familiar undertones, really, with the Reds losing in a nationally televised contest on Saturday, blowing a lead after an epic comeback, and Joey Votto being tossed for the dozenth time in his legendary career.