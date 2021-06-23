John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison

Mountain Ranch, CA – A literal stinker of a bust in Calaveras County as a raid on an illegal grow uncovered a “pit of human waste.”. The sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Unit on Thursday (June 17) conducted a search on two adjoining addresses in the 9000 block of Avenue A in Mountain Ranch. When the unit arrived, Ten people were found living in primitive conditions at the site. It was clear by the stench that there were environmental issues, with deputies discovering a pit of human waste draining directly into the ground and an improvised shower, as pictured in the image box. Sheriff’s officials detailed that these structures were within 20-30 feet of a natural water drainage leading into a large pond, as shown in this map.