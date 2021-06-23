Cancel
Public Safety

John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn McAfee, the controversial antivirus software magnate who’d had multiple recent run-ins with the US law, has died at 75. McAfee was awaiting extradition in a Spanish prison after being charged with tax evasion in the United States last year. McAfee was found dead in his cell in a prison...

John Mcafee
Spain
Madrid, Spain
