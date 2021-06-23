Hyundai Santa Cruz Is One Step Closer To Reaching Showrooms

Cancel
The Hyundai Santa Cruz was revealed back in April, and it's definitely one of the most stylish pickups around - despite Hyundai being adamant it's an entirely new class of vehicle altogether. But as good as it may be, we haven't had a chance to drive it yet. Fortunately, we'll get the opportunity soon enough, as Hyundai announced yesterday that production of the little truck - sorry, Sport Adventure Vehicle - has begun. It's taking place at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, where the Sonata, Elantra, Santa Fe, and Tucson offerings are all assembled. With the addition of the Santa Cruz, the Montogmery assembly line is producing five different models at once for the first time.

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

