5 local residents face sentences for federal firearm offenses
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man has been sentenced to federal prison and four others await sentencing after admitting to firearms felonies in U.S. District Court. Joseph M. Powell, 21, of Waynesboro, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to David H. Estes, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen also ordered Powell to serve three years of supervised release after completion of his prison sentence.www.wrdw.com