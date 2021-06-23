Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Augusta, GA

5 local residents face sentences for federal firearm offenses

By Staff
WRDW-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man has been sentenced to federal prison and four others await sentencing after admitting to firearms felonies in U.S. District Court. Joseph M. Powell, 21, of Waynesboro, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to David H. Estes, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen also ordered Powell to serve three years of supervised release after completion of his prison sentence.

www.wrdw.com
Community Policy
View All 22 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
City
Waynesboro, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Convicted Felon#Marijuana#Wrdw Wagt Rrb#District Court#Wrens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
New York City, NYCBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

House's Capitol riot committee can't worry about Republican feelings

If I could give one piece of advice to Democrats in the House, it would be to stop worrying about what Republicans like Kevin McCarthy, Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Matt Gaetz, etc., are saying about their agenda — up to and including righteous efforts to investigate the Capitol riot. As the House voted Wednesday on a resolution to establish a Jan. 6 committee, the opinion of provocateurs like Gaetz should have been the least of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s concerns.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden headed to Florida to grieve with families of condo collapse

July 1 (Reuters) - U.S President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, planned to travel on Thursday to Surfside, Florida, site of the deadly condominium collapse, to offer condolences to families of those killed and missing as the casualty toll climbed. Biden, whose personal experience with tragedy has been...