WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

Drake Bell Pleads Guilty To Attempted Child Endangering Charges In Ohio

 8 days ago
Drake Bell has pleaded guilty to attempted child endangerment charges. Bell, 34, appeared in court via Zoom on Wednesday (June 23). The former “Drake & Josh” actor, born Jared Bell, entered a guilty plea to attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fourth-degree felony and first-degree misdemeanor, respectively, TMZ reports. The judge said Bell could serve up to 18 months in prison.

