Drake Bell Pleads Guilty To Attempted Child Endangering Charges In Ohio
Drake Bell has pleaded guilty to attempted child endangerment charges. Bell, 34, appeared in court via Zoom on Wednesday (June 23). The former “Drake & Josh” actor, born Jared Bell, entered a guilty plea to attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fourth-degree felony and first-degree misdemeanor, respectively, TMZ reports. The judge said Bell could serve up to 18 months in prison.kisscleveland.iheart.com