Drake Bell Pleads Guilty To Attempted Child Endangering Charges In Ohio

An Ohio sheriff is speaking out about gun safety after a man was caught on video accidentally shooting himself in the face. “We weren’t sure what happened. I mean, we had a call of a man with a gunshot wound to the face,” Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand explained to the station. “...The video shows that he is shooting a 9 mm automatic and when he shot, and when he shot, it ejected the shell and it went right down the back of his shirt. So, because that’s hot — it’s brass — he started to move around and his other hand just came and the gun discharged and went through his cheek and out the top part of his other cheek.”