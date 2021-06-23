ACORE Announces New Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Programs
WASHINGTON (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) announced today that Constance Thompson has joined the organization as Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs. In this new role, Thompson will work to collaboratively advance and expand ACORE’s efforts around Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). This will include the oversight and management of the Accelerate membership program, launched by ACORE in 2020 to provide smaller renewable energy companies owned and operated by women and people of color with a complimentary two-year ACORE membership, along with access to special networking programs and events, eligibility for pro bono services, and thought leadership opportunities.www.sfgate.com