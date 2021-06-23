ACORE Announces New Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Programs

Diversity and inclusion are beautiful concepts. They highlight our individuality and differences in a manner that is human and as a way to bring us closer together instead of as a close-minded exercise in keeping us separate and at odds. The work surrounding these concepts has been fantastic. We’ve seen companies include diverse faces in their advertisements. There have been companies that have committed themselves to new hiring practices and inclusive office policies. The first steps along this road to justice have been earnest and strong. But without the golden key of equity, the concepts of diversity and inclusion will lose the wings they need to soar.