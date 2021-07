WILKES-BARRE — To announce a more focused effort to serve people in the Wyoming Valley, the Northeastern Pennsylvania Rainbow Alliance Tuesday unveiled a new logo. The organization — an education, support and advocacy nonprofit that serves the LGBTQ+ community — also will shorten its name to the simpler “Rainbow Alliance,” which it is most commonly known as. Rainbow Alliance provides education, support, and advocacy for LGBTQ+ individuals and families, while working to advance fairness and equality.