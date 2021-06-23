Gilbane Building Company in association with T&G Constructors Selected as Construction Management Firm to Build National Pulse Memorial & Museum

A joint venture was recently awarded $477 million to handle design and construction of a major highway expansion on the northwest side of Austin. Atlanta-based Archer Western Construction and Arizona-based Sundt Construction Inc., operating as joint venture Great Hills Constructors, have been tapped to build what's known as the 183 North Mobility Project, according to a June 7 announcement. It will result in two new express toll lanes in each direction along a nine-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 183 from MoPac Expressway to State Highway 45, plus an additional non-tolled lane in each direction — giving the highway four non-tolled lanes in each direction. There would also be connections to and from southbound MoPac.