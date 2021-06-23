Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Gilbane Building Company in association with T&G Constructors Selected as Construction Management Firm to Build National Pulse Memorial & Museum

By PRWeb
SFGate
 7 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Gilbane Building Company in association with T&G Constructors, was selected by onePULSE Foundation as the construction management firm at risk to build the National Pulse Memorial & Museum. onePULSE Foundation is the nonprofit established following the June 12, 2016, tragedy to honor and preserve the legacy of those killed and to create a sanctuary of hope.

www.sfgate.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Management#Prweb#Hhcp Architects#The Onepulse Foundation#Hard Rock International#Angels#The Pulse Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Newport, RIProvidence Business News

Gilbane Building Co. to manage construction on Rogers High School project

PROVIDENCE – Gilbane Building Co. announced June 28 that it will provide construction management services for the Rogers High School replacement project in Newport. In November 2020, Newport voters overwhelmingly approved a $106.3 million school bond, $98.8 million of which will be used toward building a new Rogers High School. The current school, first built in 1957, is deemed among the most deficient schools in Rhode Island.
Constructionenr.com

Gilbane's Diversity Commitment Builds Growth

Gilbane Building Co. views its efforts to seek out and support minority, women-owned and disadvantaged firms for its projects as more than just meeting mandates. The global construction management company, now a $6.5-billion firm with more than 45 offices worldwide, once dealt with similar challenges as a tiny carpentry startup founded in 1870 in Providence, R.I., by two brothers whose family fled Ireland’s Potato Famine 25 years before.
Small BusinessMySanAntonio

Gilbane Building Company tapped to build new North Branford High School

NORTH BRANFORD, Ct. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Gilbane Building Company has been selected by the Town of North Branford to provide construction management at-risk services for the new,106,100-SF North Branford High School. Designed by QA+M Architecture, the new facility will accommodate 524 high school students and feature spaces for learning...
Orlando, FLbizjournals

Pulse memorial takes big step toward construction. Here's the latest.

A nonprofit tied to the memory of the victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando has taken the next steps on a permanent memorial. The onePulse Foundation has named Providence, Rhode Island-based Gilbane Building Co., in association with Orlando-based T&G Constructors, as the construction manager-at-risk firm to build the National Pulse Memorial & Museum project. The permanent memorial is proposed to honor the victims of the June 12, 2016, mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in downtown Orlando, which left 49 dead and 53 wounded.
Washington, PAwashjeff.edu

W&J Junior builds financial knowledge interning with construction company

WASHINGTON, PA (June 21, 2021)—Logan Marko ’23 is creating a solid foundation for his future, one invoice at a time. The Washington & Jefferson College (W&J) accounting major and CIS minor is spending his summer internship with the finance team at Clark Construction Group, LLC, an opportunity he found through W&J’s Center for Professional Development and Career Pathways alumni networking program. With guidance from W&J staff, Logan was able to connect with Jack Prudence ’12 and respond to his search for an intern to join his team in Bethesda, Maryland.
Newmarket, NHnerej.com

Jewett Construction to build a new expansion for Promocentric

Newmarket, NH Continuing a long history of building industrial warehousing and manufacturing space in New England, Jewett Construction has been contracted by Promocentric to build their new expansion. Two additions are being added to the existing space to allow for the growth of Promocentric as well as the creation of leasable space for industrial and manufacturing tenants. The two additions, one being 11,445 s/f and the other 12,610 s/f, feature a 28 clear height and new loading dock areas.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

Construction firms selected for major expansion of U.S. 183

A joint venture was recently awarded $477 million to handle design and construction of a major highway expansion on the northwest side of Austin. Atlanta-based Archer Western Construction and Arizona-based Sundt Construction Inc., operating as joint venture Great Hills Constructors, have been tapped to build what's known as the 183 North Mobility Project, according to a June 7 announcement. It will result in two new express toll lanes in each direction along a nine-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 183 from MoPac Expressway to State Highway 45, plus an additional non-tolled lane in each direction — giving the highway four non-tolled lanes in each direction. There would also be connections to and from southbound MoPac.
BusinessKPVI Newschannel 6

NFP Welcomes Donna Holt and Lee Picher to Complex Risk Solutions Group

Additions reflect company's priority to deliver more strategic value and focused expertise as clients navigate this dynamic environment. NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced Donna Holt and Lee Picher have joined its Complex Risk Solutions (CRS) group in Canada as senior vice presidents. The CRS group provides risk mitigation solutions through management liability coverage, risk engineering, analytics and captives to companies in the forestry, mining, oil and gas, power and utilities, renewable energy, and transportation industries.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Appoints George L. Pita to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) today announced that George L. Pita has been named as an independent member of its board of directors, effective July1, 2021. Pita, 59, currently serves...
Businessbusinesswest.com

OMG Inc., OMG Roofing Products Announce Promotion, New Hire

AGAWAM — OMG Inc. recently promoted Josh Kelly to the position of senior vice president for Business Development. Meanwhile, OMG Roofing Products hired Elli-Ann Oskar as Sales and Marketing assistant. In his new role, Kelly will focus on strategic growth opportunities, including mergers and acquisitions, product development, licensing, as well...
Businessadvisorhub.com

Cetera Welcomes Michele Dillon as Head of Business Consulting

Los Angeles, CA — Michele Dillon has joined Cetera as Head of Business Consulting, with a focus on providing financial professionals with a growth framework that meets them where they are to help them optimize their businesses and enhance efficiency. She will lead her team in providing coaching, practice management, succession planning, advisor business development and other growth programs that enable financial professionals to deliver an Advice-Centric Experience® to clients.
Businessaithority.com

Humana Names Susan Diamond As Chief Financial Officer

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (HUM) announced that Susan Diamond, currently serving as Humana’s interim Chief Financial Officer and Segment President for the Home Business, has transitioned to the permanent role of Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. “Susan is a seasoned and experienced financial executive with extensive knowledge...
BusinessMySanAntonio

TradePending Appoints New CFO and Product Director

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. TradePending, a leading provider of vehicle valuation and merchandising software to car dealerships, announces the appointment of two senior executives. Tom Parker joins as Chief Financial Officer, with Craige Ruffin joining as the Director of Product. “Tom and Craige are welcome additions to...
Businessnddist.com

ISA Announces 2021-2022 Board of Directors

The Industrial Supply Association has announced its New Board of Directors, effective July 1. ISA’s Board of Directors is a dynamic group of volunteer leaders dedicated to anticipating and serving the needs of ISA’s member companies (Distributors, Manufacturers, and Independent Manufacturer Representatives). Directors contribute knowledge, time, and experience and are responsible for the development of ISA’s strategic direction while overseeing a series of initiatives focused on the advancement of the Industry and ISA.
Washington, DCPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: Bowser Administration Announces the District’s Recognition by the Construction Management Association of America – National Capital Chapter

News Release — DC Department of General Services. CMAA-NCC Awards DGS with 2021 Project of the Year Award for HVAC Upgrade Services in Response to COVID-19, for DC Public Schools. (WASHINGTON, DC) –The Bowser Administration is pleased to announce that the Department of General Services (DGS) has been awarded the...
Softwaremartechseries.com

RealPage Appoints Dana Jones as Chief Executive Officer

RealPage, Inc., a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, announced that Dana Jones has been named Chief Executive Officer. Jones, who was a member of RealPage’s Board of Directors since 2019 and has over two decades of experience leading and growing global enterprise software businesses, will succeed long-time CEO and founder Steve Winn, effective August 2, 2021. She will also serve as President and as a member of RealPage’s Board of Directors.
SoftwarePosted by
The Associated Press

Genstar Capital and TA Associates Announce Agreement to Merge Compusoft and 2020

Genstar Capital and TA Associates today announced that they have signed a definitive agreement to merge their portfolio companies, Compusoft, a leading international provider of specialized visual Configure, Price, Quote (“vCPQ”) software to key retail and manufacturing industries, and 2020 Technologies (“2020”), a leading provider of specialized computer-aided design (“CAD”), configure, price, quote (“CPQ”) and enterprise solutions dedicated to interior design, space planning and furniture manufacturing industries. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021.