MCTC Medical Assistant Program ranked third in Kentucky

News Release

The Medical Assistant Program at Maysville Community and Technical College (MCTC) has received the third-highest ranking in Kentucky among institutions offering the same program of study.

The ranking was compiled by MedicalAssistantAdvice.com, an organization formed in 2012 by educators and medical assistant professionals with the mission of informing and encouraging a future generation of people in the medical assistant field.

MCTC’s use of practical training and field experienced instructors along with the college’s all-round development of its students was mentioned as the primary criteria for its high ranking.

Medical assistants are used in both clinical as well as clerical operations of medical facilities and play a vital role in the diagnosis and treatment of patients.

Their skills vary from patient records and registration to preparing patients for exams, procedures and treatments and beyond.

“We are thrilled with this distinction,” says Ginger Clarke, Associate Dean of Health Sciences at the college. “To once again have an MCTC allied health program ranked alongside larger schools is a testament to the job our faculty and staff do to make sure these students are prepared for the workforce.”

