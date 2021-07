Let’s be honest: June is kind of a weird month if you’re a sports fan. Some fans are locked in on the NBA playoffs. Others are enjoying a little college baseball. Some are already looking ahead to college football. And for college hoops diehards, well, you’re kind of stuck in no man’s land. The season has been done for months. Transfer portal season (which is now an entity all to itself) also wrapped up a few weeks ago. So what’s a guy or gal to do if you need a non-NBA basketball fix?