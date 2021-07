If you recently made the switch from Windows to a Chromebook, you’re probably missing some of your favorite apps. It’s no secret that some Windows apps can’t run natively on Chrome OS. Users often miss their favorite productivity apps, creator tools, and games when making the switch. Luckily, there are options if you need Windows apps on your Chromebook. One of the most powerful methods to accomplish this is to install Parallels Desktop for Chrome OS. Note though that this software is currently targeted at enterprise users, so individual licenses are not yet available. If you’re part of the target audience, this can be an amazing supplement to your Chrome OS workflow.