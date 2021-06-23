Man Enjoyed Busy Time With Five Children At Edwardsville Fishing Derby
SEE PHOTO GALLERY: EDWARDSVILLE - Granite City’s Dean Newby had a perfect pre-Father’s Day Saturday with his five children - four girls and a boy - at the Edwardsville Fishing Derby at LeClaire Park. Dean was busy the entire time helping pull out fish and baiting hooks, but it was evident it was a labor of love. He said he thoroughly enjoys spending time with his children fishing and hunting and he is an ardent outdoorsman. “I think it’s very important to do these Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com