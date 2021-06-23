Man Enjoyed Busy Time With Five Children At Edwardsville Fishing Derby

This will be the last time we all meet together as a whole group. Two of the kids will be heading home towards the end of next week. And, I'll be in Steinhatchee scalloping then. I wanted to send them off with a good old fashioned fish fry. Dr. Ray Waldner came by and brought Jonas Crab Claws! Dr. Bri Andrassy (BA Fishing) and Robbie Andrassy donated dolphin (Not Mahi), and grouper. We also had gator, toadies, and kingfish along with hot dogs for the non seafood lovers. The by weather was fantastic for a late June day in South Florida! We were also joined by one of my daughters and one of my grandsons. The food came out quite well and little fishing took place also. An older sister of on of the kids caught her first ever fish! The bite was not that great today, but a good time was had by all! By the way, that have the group The Quantum Fishing Team and have ordered shirts!