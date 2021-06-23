Cancel
Cuyahoga County, OH

Calls appearing to be from Cuyahoga Co. Board of Health may be a scam

By Drew Scofield
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 7 days ago
A phone scam targeting Medicare information is happening across Cuyahoga County.

According to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, the robocalls show the organization's main phone number, and when someone picks up they are connected with a live person.

"A person comes on who says that they work for our health department and they need to ask you about your Medicare information," the board of health said. "Please ignore these calls and do not give out your information."

Health officials said that if the department does reach out to someone they will provide a name and a call back number to confirm the call is real.

