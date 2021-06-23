Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Tech Entrepreneur John McAfee Dead At 75 By Suicide In Spanish Prison While Awaiting Extradition To U.S.: Report

By Nikki Schuster
Posted by 
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 8 days ago

Antivirus software pioneer John McAfee was reportedly found dead after taking his life in a Spanish jail cell. He was 75 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

According to multiple outlets, the British-American tech entrepreneur killed himself in the evening on Wednesday, June 23, hours after reports surfaced that he would be extradited to the U.S. to face federal charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pGG2w_0adMgqb600
Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

McAfee was the founder of antivirus software company McAfee Associates and was arrested last October over tax evasion charges. McAfee's charges were announced shortly after it was revealed that civil charges were being brought against him by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). If convicted, he could've faced 30 years in prison.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LSdD0_0adMgqb600
Source: MEGA

He was found dead while awaiting extradition, according to police sources who talked with El Pais.

Article continues below advertisement

While in prison, McAfee had been very vocal about sharing his thoughts with the public. And just weeks before his reported suicide, he tweeted about a conversation he had with an inmate asking about ways to kill themself.

"Today a man facing a difficult situation asked if I knew of painless ways to kill himself. Having little experience in such, I was of not much help," McAfee wrote on Thursday, May 27. "The amazing thing is that the tone of the discussion was like discussing the weather. Prison is a strange environment."

Source: @officialmcafee/ Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

Two days prior, he reflected on his relationship with his wife, Janice — who met McAfee in 2012 when he hired her as a prostitute in Florida. The duo wed the following year. "When I was young I was in love. Many times. Or I thought so. The more powerful. The more fire. The faster it burned out," he began his Tuesday, May 25, post.

Source: @officialmcafee/ Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

"I confused love with need, sex, security, comfort. But it is none of these," McAfee concluded. "Almost nine years with @theemrsmcafee. I love you baby."

Prior to his troubles with the law, McAfee ran McAfee Associates — which was his first commercial antivirus software — from 1987-1994. After resigning, he founded the companies Tribal Voice, QuorumEx and Future Tense Central amongst many others. The businessman's wealth reportedly peaked in 2007 at $100 million; however, his luck took a turn for the worst during the 2008 financial crisis.

Community Policy
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

6K+
Followers
509
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcafee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Prison#Extradition#Tech#Spanish#British#Mcafee Associates#Sec#El Pais#Theemrsmcafee#Tribal Voice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
EconomyCoinTelegraph

John McAfee’s suicide reports raise disbelief, spark conspiracy theories

Often a figure of ridicule within the crypto community thanks to his outlandish predictions as well as being a larger-than-life personality, John McAfee has ceased to be in the spotlight of the crypto community. However, following his alleged “suicide” that occurred in a Spanish prison cell on June 23, tributes have been flowing en masse for the tech savant, who was also an early proponent of digital currencies — especially Bitcoin (BTC) and later Monero (XMR).
Public SafetyMacdaily News

U.S. software mogul John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison

U.S. technology entrepreneur John McAfee allegedly hanged himself in his prison cell on Wednesday just hours after the Spanish high court authorized his extradition to the United States on tax evasion charges. Reuters:. Known for his eccentric behaviour, McAfee, 75, was a pioneer of anti-virus software, introducing his eponymous program...
Public SafetyNew York Post

John McAfee’s final hours in a Spanish prison revealed

Tech mogul John McAfee spent his final hours alone inside his jail cell in a Spanish prison, distraught over the decision earlier Wednesday to extradite him to the US on tax evasion charges. The 75-year-old antivirus software tycoon had complained to Spanish authorities that he was in poor health and...
Spainbitcoin.com

John McAfee's Death Ignites 'Dead Man's Switch' Theory — Widow Says He 'Was Not Suicidal'

At age 75, the former antivirus tycoon and cryptocurrency advocate, John McAfee, passed away by reported suicide. McAfee was a wild and charismatic man but prior to his death, he was facing tax-related charges and extradition to the United States. For the last few days, the internet has seen myriad theories and assessments of McAfee’s wild rollercoaster of life and death.
Tennessee StatePopculture

John McAfee's Cause of Death Revealed

Controversial computer mogul John McAfee died in a Spanish prison last week, and his cause of death has now been revealed. The New York Post reports that McAfee died by suicide, having been found hanging in the cell by officials. The outlet cited the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais as being the first to report on the autopsy results. It was also reported that McAfee had a suicide note in his pocket when prison guards found him. Details of the alleged note have not been published.
Politicscryptopotato.com

John McAfee’s Demise a Bottleneck for the U.S. Government’s Asset Recovery Efforts

Following John McAfee’s death, US authorities might find it hard to go after the entrepreneur’s assets. With the death of the eccentric British-American computer programmer and cryptocurrency proponent, John McAfee, the U.S. government could find it difficult to confiscate funds belonging to the tech entrepreneur. Absence of Death Certificate Stalling...
POTUSMSNBC

Key Trump Org probe witness reveals 'paramount' evidence she turned over

Trump’s legal nightmare is coming true: criminal charges against the Trump Organization are imminent, and his money man Allen Weisselberg is facing the possibility of jail time. His former daughter-in-law and key witness in the probe Jennifer Weisselberg joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the looming indictment.
Public Safetywnctimes.com

Bank Employee Pleads Guilty To Defrauding Her Employer Of Nearly $1.7 Million

NEWARK, N.J. – A Freeport, New York, man was sentenced today to 12 months and one day in prison for participating in a conspiracy to carry out a $9 million scheme to use bogus information and simultaneous loan applications at multiple banks to fraudulently obtain home equity lines of credit, a scheme known as “shotgunning,” Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.
Congress & Courtscoingeek.com

US Department of Justice seeking to hire digital currency trial lawyer

The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) is looking to hire a trial attorney for its Digital Currency Initiative (DCI). In its job post, the department outlined that the successful applicant will serve as an expert on digital currencies and blockchain technology. The position will be in the department’s money laundering section.
Politicscbslocal.com

Derek Chauvin Close To Federal Plea Deal, Sources Say

Chauvin is close to reaching a plea deal with federal prosecutors, and that is what he was likely referring to when he made that mysterious comment to George Floyd's family during sentencing, Esme Murphy reports (2:16). WCCO 4 News At 6 - June 28, 2021.