With Annual Revenue North of $100 Million, Paoli’s DuckDuckGo Beats Yahoo! and Bing in Mobile Searches

DuckDuckGo employees at the company's modest headquarters in Paoli. Image via Technical.ly Philly.

DuckDuckGo, the privacy-minded search engine based in Paoli that launched in 2008 and became profitable in 2014, is now annually generating more than $100 million in revenue, writes Joseph DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The search engine — known for not tracking or selling user data — is aiming to launch several new products, including a full-scale desktop browser.

Click here to continue reading.