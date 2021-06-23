With Annual Revenue North of $100 Million, Paoli’s DuckDuckGo Beats Yahoo! and Bing in Mobile Searches
DuckDuckGo, the privacy-minded search engine based in Paoli that launched in 2008 and became profitable in 2014, is now annually generating more than $100 million in revenue, writes Joseph DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
The search engine — known for not tracking or selling user data — is aiming to launch several new products, including a full-scale desktop browser.
