Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paoli, PA

With Annual Revenue North of $100 Million, Paoli’s DuckDuckGo Beats Yahoo! and Bing in Mobile Searches

Posted by 
VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ps5DF_0adMgkXy00
DuckDuckGo employees at the company's modest headquarters in Paoli.Image via Technical.ly Philly.

DuckDuckGo, the privacy-minded search engine based in Paoli that launched in 2008 and became profitable in 2014, is now annually generating more than $100 million in revenue, writes Joseph DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The search engine — known for not tracking or selling user data — is aiming to launch several new products, including a full-scale desktop browser.

Click here to continue reading.

Community Policy
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
939K+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paoli, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Duckduckgo#Yahoo#Technical Ly Philly#Thephiladelphia Inquirer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
TechnologyMacRumors Forums

Apple Reportedly Storing Over 8 Million Terabytes of iCloud Data on Google Servers

Apple has dramatically increased the amount of iCloud user data it stores on Google Cloud, according to The Information. The report claims Apple now has over eight million terabytes of data stored on Google's servers. As of mid-May, Apple was reportedly on track to spend around $300 million on Google cloud storage services this year, which would represent an increase of roughly 50% from all of 2020. Apple is said to be the largest corporate client for Google Cloud, dwarfing other high-profile customers like Spotify.
Economydallassun.com

Pacific Ventures Group's April 2021 Revenue Expected at $3.6 Million, a 91% Increase over April 2020

Sales Continue to Ramp as Restrictions Lift in California. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PACV) (the 'Company'), a food and beverage holding company specializing in the distribution of consumer food, beverage and alcohol-related products, announced today that the Company generated $3.6 million revenue in the month of April 2021. As California continued to lift restrictions, the Company witnessed an increase in sales, as demonstrated by this 91% growth over April 2020.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Driving Simulator Market Generated $1,525.6 Million Revenue In 2020 Finds P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global driving simulator market revenue stood at $1,525.6 million in 2020. The market is being driven by the increasing number of vehicles, burgeoning requirement for skilled drivers, due to the growing incidence of road accidents, and soaring research and development (R&D) activities being carried out in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

Search Is Already Fragmented—A Brief, Controversial Take On Neeva, Brave, Amazon, Google And DuckDuckGo

Suddenly, the competition in the search marketplace heats up considerably as two new players debut on the scene. Neeva is due to launch officially in July with a lot of fanfare in the digital world. Brave, a browser that has long proclaimed its privacy bona fides, announced on June 22 its own beta entry into search. But consumers outside the business whom I have spoken to haven’t picked up on any special energy around these newest players.
Carlsbad, CAalbuquerqueexpress.com

Optec International, Inc to Launch Group Purchasing Division "Weshield Together" Projecting an Additional $25 Million in Revenue Annually

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI) Today the company announced the launch of a new group purchasing division via their newly acquired, wholly owned subsidiary WeShield called 'WeShield Together.' The group will contain over 25 outside commodity based sales organizations and brokers who will retain WeShield as their purchasing wing to help drive down rising costs on globally stressed goods from overwhelmed supply chains in the wake of the global pandemic. Further details about 'WeShield Together' will be released along with the partner organizations joining the division in early Q3, 2021. OPTEC International is projecting an additional $25 million in revenue annually from this new division.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Automated Dispensing Machines Market Revenue To Jump To $3,941.9 Million By 2030 Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing prevalence of medication errors, rapid technological advancements, surging geriatric population, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, enactment of government initiatives for integrating automated machines in healthcare settings, and soaring number of product approvals are the major factors driving the growth of the global automated dispensing machines market. As a result, the market will reach revenue of $3,941.9 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030, according to the market research study published by P&S Intelligence.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

Digital Signature Market To Generate Over $25,211.3 Million Revenue By 2030 Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the burgeoning requirement for smooth digital transaction management and user authentication, the demand for digital signatures is rising rapidly. Moreover, the increasing acceptance of online transactions and payment procedures, and surging digitization rate are driving the demand for digital signatures. Due to these factors, the global digital signature market size is expected to attain value of $25,211.3 million in 2030, while the market will advance at a CAGR of 29.2% during 2021-2030, according to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence.
TechnologyThe Windows Club

How to add Bing Search to Notepad++ back again

Earlier in Notepad ++ users could simply right-click a text or a sentence and search for the related content on Bing. For some reason, Bing was removed and users with Bing as their default search engine were directed to DuckDuckGo search results instead. If you want to change this setting and add Bing Search to Notepad++ back again, we have a simple workaround for it.
Financial Reportsrock947.com

Nike revenue beats on upbeat North America demand

(Reuters) – Nike Inc quarterly revenue beat Wall Street estimates, as Americans stepping out of the pandemic-led lockdowns splurged on footwear and apparel, sending its shares 4% higher. After staying at home for more than a year and limiting themselves to athleisure clothing and comfortable pajamas, consumers are back to...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Revenue Beat Electrifies Plug Power Stock

The shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) are getting a jolt this morning, last seen up 4.9% at $31.30, as investors look past the firm's wider-than-expected first-quarter loss of 12 cents per share to its impressive revenue beat, as product revenue more than doubled since last year. The company also reaffirmed its recently raised gross billings target for 2021, and 2024.
TechnologyPosted by
SlashGear

Yahoo Mobile MVNO shuts down a little over a year since it launched

It seems that Verizon’s purchase of several media properties was doomed from the start. Expensive and ultimately unprofitable, the network operator ended up selling that Media Group that included AOL and Yahoo’s many products. The latter includes not just search and email but also a mobile virtual network operator called, what else, Yahoo Mobile. The latter has just announced that it will be closing up shop and ceasing operation after being in the market for less than two years.
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Yahoo Mobile is shutting down

Yahoo Mobile has announced that it is shutting down, the mobile service was a prepaid mobile carrier which was part of Verizon Wireless. The news of the service shutting down was announced on the company’s website and you can see more information on this below. We’re sad to announce that...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Yahoo Mobile Is Shutting Down, Users Are Suggested To Switch To Visible

Yahoo Mobile, an MNVO (mobile network virtual operator) that uses Verizon’s network for its wireless services, is shutting down. The mobile phone service provider will cease its operations on August 31st. Your lines may terminate earlier depending on your monthly service cycle though. Yahoo has notified its subscribers of this shutdown over an email last week.
BusinessDice Insights

Amazon’s BugBust Wants to Make Bug Squishing a Global Contest

For technologists with a talent for finding flaws in code, bug bounties have proven quite lucrative over the past few years. Big tech companies such as Google and Microsoft are willing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars—and sometimes millions—to anyone who can discover and squish bugs in key systems such as Android and Azure.
Cell PhonesTechCrunch

Apple to drive China revenues with search ad launch

The feature, called Apple Search Ads, lets developers bid on an advertising slot based on users’ keyword search in the App Store, similar to how Google search ads work. JPMorgan previously estimated the giant’s annual ad revenue could top $11 billion by 2025, though the forecast didn’t have a breakdown for the search ad business.