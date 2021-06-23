Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger List Castle-Like Los Angeles Home for $9.25 Million

“It’s the design equivalent of a jaw drop. There’s no mistaking whose house you’re in.” —Cara Delevingne. Sweet escape. We all need one right about now, as summer beckons, the COVID funk lifts, and our understandable desire to savor the moment intensifies. Cover star Cara Delevingne has made an art of enjoying herself, and that is exquisitely reflected in her outrageously entertaining new L.A. pleasure dome, which includes a ball pit, a tented poker room, in-ground trampolines, and a (nearly) soundproof bunker party room. “I love games—charades, beer pong, poker, Cards Against Humanity, tug-of-war, whatever feels fun,” says Delevingne, who seems to have a designated space tricked out for each of these activities, plus many others. “When my friends come over, the house turns into an obstacle course. It’s like an indoor/outdoor playground by way of Alice in Wonderland.” Who needs a vacation when you have your own personal Disneyland? I admire Delevingne’s sunny, not-too-serious spirit, and encourage you to watch her home video tour on archdigest.com if you want to laugh out loud.