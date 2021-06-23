Which D.C. Restaurants Are Distancing Themselves from Tipping?

The chance to get a deep discount on rent on a Chicago apartment appears to be all but over at this point as rents continue to rise back towards pre-pandemic levels. However, those who were able to ink a lease over the winter and get one, or sometimes even two or three, months of free rent certainly came out on top. Rent concessions have all most burned off as the summer heat has moved into the Windy City, and a new report from Apartmentlist.com offers the latest insight into where rents currently are, and where we could expect to see them go in the coming months.