Which D.C. Restaurants Are Distancing Themselves from Tipping?
The hospitality industry is in flux. Although restaurants and bars got the go ahead to reopen at full capacity and without restriction in the early spring, not all of them were able to do so. The workers restaurant owners and managers were counting on fled for other fields where they believed the wages and benefits would be better. The staffing crisis, some employees would have you know, has more to do with quality of life than the cushion of unemployment benefits.washingtoncitypaper.com