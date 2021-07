Brunswick City Council will be accepting applications for the Council At Large vacancy on City Council. Complete application packets can be picked up at the Council Office at Brunswick City Hall between the hours of 8:30 am to 5:00 pm. The application itself can also be downloaded from the City’s website at www.brunswick.oh.us. It is a requirement that the Applicant is a qualified elector of the City and shall have resided in the City for at least two (2) years immediately prior to the date of taking office, and provide proof of same.