Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

How to complete Path to Glory Fábio Silva’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

By Leonardo Biazzi
dotesports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA Sports added a 70-rated Festival of FUTball (FOF) Path to Glory version of Fábio Silva from Wolverhampton Wanderers to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today. The Portuguese striker is a part of the FOF Path to Glory promotion, making this Silver Stars version the first special card he’s received in the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle so far. The FOF Path to Glory promo was launched on June 11 and will give the players an overall upgrade depending on how many wins their team gets during the UEFA Euro and Copa America.

dotesports.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolverhampton Wanderers#Copa America#Ea Sports#Ultimate Team#Portuguese#The Uefa Euro#Silver Lounge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
FIFA 21
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
News Break
FIFA
News Break
Sports
Related
FIFAEngadget

EA tests FIFA Ultimate Team loot boxes you can preview

As part of FIFA 21’s ongoing Festival of FUTball event, EA is selling new Ultimate Team Preview Packs that allow you to see their contents before you make a decision whether to buy them. After previewing one of the packages, a timer starts that prevents you from seeing what’s inside another loot box until it runs out or you buy the one that’s currently available.
FIFAdexerto.com

How FIFA 21 Preview Packs work in Ultimate Team: Festival of FUTball

EA Sports has announced they’re adding a new feature to FIFA 21 called Preview Packs, which will actually allow players to see some of what’s in a pack before buying it. The Festival of FUTball event kicked off June 11, but a week later on June 18 EA announced an honest to goodness new feature called Preview Packs.
FIFArealsport101.com

Season 7 will bring more Icon Swap objectives to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Loads of new objectives and rewards are set to be released. Season 7 will commence soon in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team with the Festival of FUTball also set to continue. We are excited to see what promo events EA has up their sleeves as the current promo has certainly fulfilled expectations.
FIFAdotesports.com

EA introduces a feature that let you see what’s inside a FIFA 21 Ultimate Team pack before you buy it

EA Sports added a new feature to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that allows players to see what’s inside a FUT pack before they buy one. The tool, called Ultimate Team Preview Packs, let you see all of the items contained in a FIFA 21 Ultimate Team loot box, which may help many players decide whether they want to spend their FUT coins, the game virtual currency, or buy FIFA points, the currency used exclusively to buy packs or FUT Draft entries.
FIFAComicBook

FIFA Just Made the Best Change to Ultimate Team in Years

After years of complaints and even some government intervention and regulation, EA is finally making changes to how loot boxes work in FIFA Ultimate team. The changes have already been rolled out in FIFA 21, and will presumably be continued by FIFA 22, though this hasn't been confirmed yet. Unfortunately, the changes don't address all of the criticism lodged against the mode, but it's a good first step.
FIFAIGN

EA to Let FIFA Ultimate Team Players See Inside Some Loot Boxes Before They Buy Them

EA is adding time-limited Preview Packs to FIFA Ultimate Team, so players can see inside of a loot box before they make the decision to purchase. The packs have been added to FIFA 21 today and will be the only packs available to purchase until the end of the current Festival of FUTball event, which started on June 11. Packs that are not obtained from the FUT Store – like Objective, SBC or Division Rivals reward packs – will still function as normal. On EA's website, there's a blog post explaining the addition of Preview Packs and how they will work within the FIFA Ultimate Team economy.
FIFAgamepur.com

FIFA 21: How to complete Moments Iniesta SBC – Requirements and solutions

Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta is one of the finest players of his generation. The incredible playmaker has had several memorable moments over the course of his long career, but his extra time goal against the Netherlands at the 2010 World Cup certainly stands out. On June 18, EA Sports and FIFA 21 decided to celebrate that moment with a new SBC that gives players a 94 OVR Iniesta. So, how can you add the Spanish great into your squad? Let’s go over the requirements.
FIFArealsport101.com

Countdown as the second set of Path to Glory cards arrives in FUT

More terrific cards have arrived in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. One of the most exciting promos in FIFA 21, the Festival of FUTball rewards players in this summer's international tournaments. The promo is filled with Path to Glory items which improve players' OVR when they pick up victories. EA has...
FIFAPosted by
Daily Mirror

FIFA 21 Festival of FUTball Path to Glory Team 2 features Roberto Firmino and Paul Pogba

EA Sports have tonight revealed the FUT 21 Festival of FUTball Path to Glory Team 2, as part of the ongoing international promo. The FIFA 21 Festival of FUTball promo officially launched on Friday, June 11 with the release of Path to Glory Team 1, this squad featured special upgradable items, that have the possibility to upgrade based on their national team's performance in either Euro 2020 or the Copa America.
FIFAwmleader.com

FIFA Ultimate Team ‘Preview Packs’ now show all contents before you buy

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team players may now preview the specific contents of every pack of cards sold in EA Sports’ extremely lucrative but heavily criticized mode. The change comes with certain catches, but it seems to carefully respond to long-running complaints and discomforts, ranging from government regulators in Europe to rank-and-file fans playing a microtransaction-filled game.
FIFAgamepur.com

FIFA 21: How to complete Netherlands Nation Player Hans Hateboer SBC – Requirements and solutions

We are into Week 2 of the Festival of FUTball (FOF) Path to Glory promo in FIFA 21, and a new Nation Player challenge went live on June 20. FIFA players can now add a 92 OVR player item of Atalanta midfielder Hans Hateboer, a card that should be pretty desirable for those who run a Serie A-themed team. So, how can you add Hateboer to your collection? Let’s go over the requirements, plus solutions that could help you out.
FIFAgamepur.com

FIFA 21: How to complete Flashback Ivan Rakitic SBC – Requirements and solutions

Croatian football fans should be happy to see the newest SBC in FIFA 21. On June 23, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new Flashback Squad Building Challenge, featuring Sevilla FC midfielder Ivan Rakitic. So, what do you need to do in order to add Rakitic to your collection? Let’s go over the requirements, plus solutions that could help you out along the way.
FIFAdotesports.com

How to complete Prime Icon Moments Garrincha SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) for Prime Icon Moments Manuel “Garrincha” dos Santos to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on June 13. This item is available through the SBC menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The Prime Icon Moments Garrincha card was originally released on March 5 but it...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Team GB women’s football team start from clean slate in bid for Tokyo Olympics glory

Hege Riise’s Team GB women’s football team are now in the thick of their preparations for this summer’s Olympic games in Tokyo.It is only the second time that a team has been entered for the competition: it was a requirement as hosts of London 2012 but an agreement could not be reached between the home nations’ associations to field a squad in 2016.Manchester City midfielder Caroline Weir is one of only three non-English players to have been called up, with fellow Scot Kim Little and Wales’ Sophie Ingle also getting the nod. Her first time at an Olympics is...
FIFArealsport101.com

7 features we want to see more of in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Co-op This was one of the most exciting new features in FIFA 21 and while EA did not nail it initially, we hope to see more of it next season. Many of the objectives are now able to complete in co-op mode which was not the case early on. We...
MLSPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

United States vs. Nigeria live stream, FIFA Women's Friendly, TV channel, start time, how to watch

The U.S Women’s National Team will meet Nigeria as they close out the 2021 WNT Summer Series on Wednesday night from Q2 Stadium in Austin. The USA is coming off a 4-0 win over Jamaica on Sunday and will look to continue that momeuntim coming into tonight’s matchup. This will be another warmup before heading out for the Olympics, their final two matches will be against Mexico on July 1st and the 5th.