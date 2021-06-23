How to complete Path to Glory Fábio Silva’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team
EA Sports added a 70-rated Festival of FUTball (FOF) Path to Glory version of Fábio Silva from Wolverhampton Wanderers to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today. The Portuguese striker is a part of the FOF Path to Glory promotion, making this Silver Stars version the first special card he’s received in the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle so far. The FOF Path to Glory promo was launched on June 11 and will give the players an overall upgrade depending on how many wins their team gets during the UEFA Euro and Copa America.dotesports.com