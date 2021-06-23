Sydney Leroux powers unbeaten Orlando Pride to road win in Kansas City

Sydney Leroux ignited her most ruthless form on Wednesday afternoon, torching through the Kansas City defense to score her first brace in three years.

The striker scored twice in Wednesday’s 3-1 road victory over Kansas City, extending the Pride’s unbeaten streak to seven straight games as Orlando continues to defend the top-ranked position in the NWSL table.

With those goals, Leroux tied teammate Alex Morgan to lead both the Pride and the NWSL in scoring with four goals apiece. Morgan still leads in overall production with her additional assist, but Leroux is now on target to surpass her fellow striker when she departs for the Olympics.

Leroux showed flashes of her attacking prowess in the opening of 2021, scoring once in the Challenge Cup and netting goals in wins against Portland and North Carolina.

But Wednesday showcased what Leroux can do even without the rest of the team’s attacking star power. The striker was the only member of the Pride’s preferred front line to start in Kansas City. Morgan didn’t travel for the match while Marta and Taylor Kornieck both came off the bench in the second half.

In their absence, Leroux took charge of the game and led a forward group of rookies such as Chelsee Washington and Abi Kim.

“She’s so important to us,” coach Marc Skinner said. “Sydney’s [goal] was truly delightful, delicious. ... For me, I’ve already said this, regardless of any period coming up with the Olympics, she’s so important to the team. She creates a lot of energy in this team, she looks after the younger players and she’s just a key cog for what we do. You’ve seen today that she’s able to turn games with her qualities.”

After four games without scoring a goal, Kansas City actually opened scoring in the match when captain Amy Rodriguez punched in a goal during first-half stoppage time.

But the goal only seemed to sharpen Leroux’s focus on goal. The striker dodged through the box to knock in a shot that skidded past keeper Abby Smith’s hands, equalizing within five minutes. Leroux burst right back into the second half, scoring the game-winner in the 55th minute.

Marta capped off the victory in signature style in the 85th minute, launching a shot from the center circle to catch the keeper off guard and secure the victory.

The game marked the fourth time the Pride have come back from a deficit for a draw or win this season.

“I feel like in the past, when we went down there, we kind of just crumbled,” Leroux said. “I think when we go down [now], we don’t have that feeling that we’re gonna lose. We have that feeling that now we’re gonna score a goal, we’re going to score another one and we’re going to come out of this.”

In her second start of the season, keeper Erin McLeod made three saves to defend the Pride lead. The keeper was called up as an alternate for the Canadian Olympic roster earlier on Wednesday.

The Pride will remain in Kansas City to recover from the match before traveling to Houston to face the Dash on Saturday. They will be met by Morgan and starting keeper Ashlyn Harris for the final game before players begin to depart for the Tokyo Olympics.

