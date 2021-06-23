Cancel
Colorado Springs, CO

Preliminary map released for new Colorado Congressional district lines

By Andrew McMillan
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lwxrt_0adMg3s600

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- There are a few big changes in store for Colorado's Congressional districts if the first preliminary map released Wednesday is adopted into the final district lines. If adopted, Pueblo would no longer be in Congressional District 3 and Congressional District 5 would be gutted down to just the Colorado Springs area.

The new map is a preliminary draft and isn't finalized, but here's a comparison between the current district lines and the new map. Slide between the current map on the left and the new proposed map on the right.

According to the preliminary map, the new 8th Congressional District appears to be north of the Denver metroplex, near Broomfield.

The big changes outside of the new district appear to affect southern Colorado the most. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO3) would lose a significant chunk of land in her district, but the Democrat-leaning Pueblo would also be moved out of her district. With that being said, Congressional District 4 would pick up Pueblo and several additional counties in southern Colorado, which could make the district more of a toss-up. CD4 is currently represented by Republican Rep. Ken Buck.

Congressional District 5, which is controlled by Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn, would shrink significantly, giving up four counties to CD3. Lamborn's district would be whittled down to the Colorado Springs and Monument areas, and it would even split Fort Carson with the new CD4 boundary overtaking part of El Paso County.

The Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission released individual maps of the districts with a closer look, and those can be found at this link.

You can click an interactive map of the state at this link.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V8gbE_0adMg3s600

The new House district lines are set to take effect for the 2022 midterm elections.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Preliminary map released for new Colorado Congressional district lines

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com
