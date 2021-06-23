Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Apex Legends Fan Designs a Wattson Heirloom

By Nathan Fusco
dbltap.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApex Legends' heirlooms are prized possessions and the rarest cosmetics in the game. Players have less than a 1% chance to earn Heirloom shards. And the only insurance of earning one is that if players open 499 packs without any shards, the 500th one will earn them shards. Then they...

www.dbltap.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apex Legends#Heirloom#Respawn Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Apex Legends dev shares bad news for Mirage Voyage ship POI fans

A Respawn dev confirmed that the fan-favorite point of interest (POI) in Apex Legends, Mirage Voyage, most likely won’t be coming back to the game–much to the dismay of players. Ever since Mirage’s Voyage ship was introduced to the battle royale during the 2019 Holo-Day Bash in Season 3, people...
Video GamesPosted by
Vice

‘Apex Legends’ Lets Players Show Their LGBTQ Pride, ‘Overwatch’ Gets a Rainbow

If you're a queer player of a character based shooter, you're probably drowning in Pride related cosmetic items to show your pride in-game. Except if you're an Overwatch fan. When Overwatch was announced, Blizzard, the game's developer, made particular note of the diversity of its characters. Prior to the game's release, while the development studio was drumming up hype for the game at PAX in 2015, Blizzard said, "We've been hearing a lot of discussion among players about the need for diversity in video games. That means a lot of things. They want to see gender diversity, they want to see racial diversity, they want to see diversity along the lines of what country people are from. There is also talk about diversity in different body types in that not everybody wants to have the exact same body type always represented. And we just want you to know that we're listening."
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Pick Rates for June 2021

We’ve compiled the Apex Legends pick rates for June 2021. Staying in the know on who you could meet on the battlefield is crucial to any player’s strategy plan. After all, it’s much easier to prepare if you know the likelihood of who you’ll be facing down. Fortunately, Apex Legends Status has you covered. We’ve been able to compile the rates at which players pick certain legends thanks to that helpful tool.
Video Gamesgamerant.com

Apex Legends: Your Ideal Legend Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Apex Legends players know that they can play as any Legend they've unlocked in any match. Thankfully, each Legend in the Respawn battle royale isn't necessarily a blank slate of a character. Rather, each Legend has a carefully crafted backstory that evolves alongside the game. In turn, new patches and new Seasons introduce little snippets of lore that further flesh out each Legend's personalities - to the point where fans can even associate themselves with them.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Another strange Wattson fence bug discovered in Apex Legends Season 9

Respawn Entertainment is aware of another bug with Wattson’s fences, this time seeing a random beam of light emerge upwards from connected fences. Wattson has become a minor problem child for Respawn Entertainment of late, with much community discussion surrounding her. Despite sustained requests for a buff, Respawn has maintained that the Static Defender is viable and does not require significant adjustment.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Fan Makes Concept for Dual-Wielding Guns

Outside of Apex Legends, the ability to go in guns blazing akimbo-style has long been a staple of blockbuster shooting games. From Halo, to Overwatch and Call of Duty: Warzone, dual-wielding pistols have consistently shown their value in adding a new dimension to the gunplay, allowing players who love to stay on the move rush in, deal tremendous damage and get out often unscathed.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Fan Has a Fix to Make Shield Swaps Easier

One of the most unique gameplay aspects that has long made Apex Legends stand out in its genre is shield swapping. In the heat of the moment, it cannot be overstated how drastic it can be if even just one player in a fight goes from zero to 100 in shields... that is unless they are unfortunate enough to pick up another depleted chest piece. Thankfully, an Apex Legends player appears to have gained momentum from the community in finding a solution for this fate-defining predicament.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Developers Exploring a Potential Wattson Buff

A potential buff for Wattson in Apex Legends is in the works, Respawn Entertainment Lead Game Designer Daniel Klein confirmed Thursday. Along with the launch of the Genesis Collection Event on June 29, Apex Legends will be receiving a hefty amount of quality of life updates—including one that left players in the community concerned about the dev team's plans regarding Wattson.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Respawn finally move to solve game-breaking Apex Legends stuttering bug

Stuttering issues while playing Apex Legends on PC should soon be a thing of the past, as Respawn Entertainment has assured a fix in the next update. If you’ve ever played Apex Legends on a high-end PC, chances are you’ve encountered a stuttering issue at one point or another. When playing at a fairly high frame rate, the game has a tendency to look choppy, potentially ruining your shot and holding you back.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Apex Legends Kings Canyon Map Coming Back Next Week, Revenant Heirloom Revealed

Here’s a question for all my fellow Apex Legends lifers out there: When was the last time you played on King’s Canyon? A majority of you might retort, “Well, Jay, just a few seasons ago,” and you’d be right in saying that. But what if I raise you one and ask another question: When was the last time you played on the preseason version of King’s Canyon? That’s right, the original map that launched alongside Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale back in 2019; the arena with fan-favorite points of interest (perhaps, even long-forgotten) like Skulltown and Bridges. Well, starting next week, you’ll be able to get swallowed up by nostalgia as the beloved battlefield makes its way into rotation just in time for a new in-game event.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Tap Strafe Guide: How to Do

The Apex Legends tap strafe is one of the best examples of how movement can often times be the skill gap that separates the casual players from the high-ranked warriors in a final fight. Especially in a game predicated so heavily on movement such as Apex Legends, the tap strafe...
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Is Apex Legends’ Skull Town coming back this Thursday?

Apex Legends Season 5: Fortune’s Favor brought in a lot of new features. But it also brought about the death of the playerbase’s beloved Skull Town in Kings Canyon. From the Season 5 Trailer, we saw the new Legend Loba blowing up Skull Town in an attempt to avenge her family by killing the “Synthetic Nigthmare” Revenant. While Loba didn’t get to kill Revenant, she was successful in making Skull Town go ka-poof.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Skull Town to return to Apex Legends in new update

Apex Legends has had three major maps and a plethora of Points of Interest (POIs) over the course of its existence and evolution, though it’s arguable that none have ever been quite as iconic as Skull Town. The major POI, formerly a part of Kings Canyon, was removed from the game in Season 5 with the introduction of Loba, along with another major POI, Thunderdome. It was the hottest drop on the map, and too hot for the liking of the developers. They got rid of it in order to better space out where players were fighting and landing.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Genesis Collection Event Announced

The Apex Legends Genesis Collection Event will begin on June 29 and end on July 13, Respawn Entertainment announced Thursday. As teased in the trailer, the new limited-time event will embrace the Legacy theme of Season 9 and center around the title's OG battle royale maps, as well as introduce new looks and rewards.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Apex Legends Developers Tease Rampart Updates in Season 10

Apex Legends developers have recently revealed updates for Rampart are coming in Season 10. Jason McChord, Respawn Entertainment Design Director, informed fans of the pending changes by replying to a post on the official Apex Legends subreddit board. The post in question contained captured footage of a player demolishing the competition using Rampart in a match. Most players know Rampart as a situational choice. However, clearly, in the hands of a good player, she can be invaluable against a few players at once.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Who is Ash in Apex Legends?

After making an appearance in the Apex Legends Season 9 Legacy trailer, a lot of players are wondering who Ash is and how she fits into the game’s overarching lore. Although Apex has 17 playable Legends in total for players to choose from, there are countless other characters behind the scenes who are important to the game’s lore.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Community Created wallpapers in Apex Legends

Apex Legends is one of the most tweeted about games out there right now. It is no doubt that the game has a vivacious playerbase and greater community. That is one of the major reasons that some community members are being immortalized in the game via their art. Apex Legends has adds a bunch of new in-game wallpapers of art created by fans of the game. Let’s take a look at all of the Community Created wallpapers in Apex Legends.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Apex Legends returns to the original King's Canyon next week

Apex Legends is heading all the way back to the forgotten realm of 2019 with the Genesis Collection Event, a two-week throwback to Respawn's very first battle royale arena. Starting next Tuesday, June 29, Genesis features Kings Canyon's very first iteration—before EMP attacks, giant dinosaurs and earthquakes knackered it beyond recognition. But World's Edge is also getting a similar treatment, letting us revisit the brighter skies and greener fields of Apex's second map before planetary extractors turned the map into an active volcano.