Franklin, TN

Franklin Police announce several new promotions

By Lieutenant Charles Warner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranklin Police Chief Deborah Faulkner promoted several sworn members of the Department during a ceremony at Police Headquarters, this afternoon. “Each of these veteran officers has demonstrated that they possess the leadership, heart, and ability to serve our citizens well,” said Chief Faulkner. “I congratulate them on this next chapter in their career and know that they look forward to serving the Franklin community in new ways.”

