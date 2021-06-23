Intersect360 Report: HPC Market Rebounding and on Track to Reach $60B in 2025
Despite the turmoil and uncertainty spurred by the pandemic, the broad HPC market finished 2020 at $38.9 billion in revenue, down just 0.2 percent from 2019. What’s more, HPC has returned to its growth track and is projected to reach $60 billion in 2025. While several HPC sectors slowed, surging government spending to fight the pandemic and ongoing supercomputer market strength helped prevent an HPC freefall. Notworthy, HPC-related cloud spending soared 78.8 percent and HPC storage nudged up slightly.www.hpcwire.com