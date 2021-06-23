Cancel
Business

Moovly Media Inc (MVY)

investing.com
 8 days ago

Moovly Media integrates with Mailchimp for personalized videos. Moovly Media (MVVYF) announces integration withMailchimp's Mandrill email platformThe integration would allow Moovly users to send personalized videos via the its automator... Oct 9 (Reuters) - Moovly Media Inc MVY.V : * MOOVLY INTEGRATES WITH DROPBOX. BRIEF-Moovly Media Says Dimora Mobile To...

ca.investing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechnologyAdvanced Television

NLZIET and XroadMedia get personal for OTT users

NLZIET, the national on-demand platform of the Netherlands from all three major broadcasting groups (NPO, RTL and Talpa), and XroadMedia, leading specialists in building innovative and ground-breaking content discovery and personalisation solutions, are partnering to deliver a truly personalised TV service to users in the Netherlands. NLZIET offers the biggest...
Internetmartechseries.com

NewAge, Inc., Honored by Hermes Awards for Its Direct-to-Consumer and Social Media Marketing

Five-time award winner for excellence in the social media, social campaigns and advertising, and its development of the NewAge Share™ app. NewAge, Inc., the Colorado-based organic and healthy products company intending to become the world’s leading social selling and distribution company, today announced that NewAge, Inc. has been honored as a five-time award winner in both direct-to-consumer marketing and corporate image categories in the Hermes Creative Awards Competition.
InternetTrendHunter.com

Social Media NFTs

Twitter recently introduced its first NFTs, 140 of them in fact, and they pay homage to the social media platform's original character limit. Rather than making them available for purchase, Twitter will be giving away the digital assets in editions of 20. To participate, Twitter users need to reply to the respective tweets on the thread sharing the animated digital artworks.
Technologymartechseries.com

Catalina Connects with Verizon Media to Advance Measurement in a Cookieless World

Catalina’s vast CPG shopper intelligence now interoperable with Verizon Media ConnectID. Catalina, a leader in shopper intelligence and omni-channel media solutions, today announced its interoperability with Verizon Media ConnectID to enable robust measurement capabilities for CPG advertisers in a cookieless world. Marketing Technology News: Allison+Partners Named PR and Marketing Agency...
Businessmartechseries.com

Teradata Enhances Cloud Offerings on Microsoft Azure

Teradata , the connected multi-cloud data platform company, announced its continued innovation and commitment to the cloud with new capabilities for Vantage on Microsoft Azure. Teradata Vantage is the leading enterprise multi-cloud data analytics software platform, enabling deep analytics that drive meaningful, industry-specific business outcomes for customers. Delivered as-a-service –...
Businessmediapost.com

Second Go-Around, Verizon Media Adds To Its Partnership With Catalina

Did that ad improve the way you measure targeting? Catalina Marketing, a media company that got its name from the island off the California coast, today announced its technology has become interoperable with Verizon Media ConnectID. The goal of this extended partnership is to improve on measurement capabilities for CPG...
Businessseattlepi.com

Starlight Media to Build Streaming Platform SYSM (EXCLUSIVE)

Starlight Media, a Chinese-owned film financier, will leverage its growing Hollywood connections and partner with a group of leading Chinese entertainment firms to launch global streaming service SYSM. The platform, whose initials stand for See You See Me, will combine film, TV and user-generated content as well as e-commerce, digital...
Marketingstrictly-business.com

Focusing on Keyword Research for Your Website and the Marketing of it.

In this article, we focus what everyone should focus on when they start a website and the marketing of it. This would be the Keyword Research. So many people want to get started on link creation or website optimization right away. They forget that everything starts with the keywords that will go in your Website Name, URL and content on the site itself. While some of these tips may be a little tedious, they are all important. I hope this helps you to achieve your goals that you have for your website on the internet. Let’s get started.
Internetaithority.com

5 Email Marketing Trends to Boost Marketing Strategy

In 2020, it was estimated that 306 billion emails were sent and received each day worldwide. It’s anticipated this figure will continue to increase each year, eventually reaching 376 billion by 2025. With emails set to remain an essential part of daily business life, prudent businesses should look to exploit...
InternetSFGate

"2021 SEO Focuses More on UX, Less on Keywords" - SEO Experts on Trends to Watch [DesignRush QuickSights]

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. 53.3% of website traffic is due to SEO. This number grew significantly due to Google’s focus on user experience. Its introduction of RankBrain, a user-focused search algorithm, led to more natural language recognition, user experience metrics such as time on page and bounce rates, as well as quality metrics like sentence structure and grammar - a far cry from the days of keyword stuffing.
Drinksinvesting.com

Emperador Inc (EMP)

May 11 (Reuters) - Emperador Inc EMP.PS : * NET INCOME UP 43% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO 2.1 BILLION PESOS INFIRSTQUARTER OF 2021 * REVENUES ROSE BY 13% TO 12.1 BILLION PESOS IN... April 13 (Reuters) - Emperador Inc EMP.PS : * SHALL BE AUTHORIZED TO REPURCHASE UP TO 1.00 BILLION PESOSWORTHOF COMMON SHARESSource text for Eikon: company coverage: EMP.PS.
EconomyCMSWire

The 8 Most Popular Types of Digital Marketing

Traditionally, brands advertised in the mediums of the day, namely print (newspapers and magazines), television and radio. While those mediums are still used today, the digital marketplace has opened up a multitude of new digital marketing opportunities, including:. Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Social Media Marketing. Content Marketing. Email...
Cupertino, CAthedesertreview.com

Mobileum Inc. Acquires Niometrics

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading global provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, and testing and monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Niometrics, a provider of deep network analytics. The acquisition expands Mobileum's actionable analytics platform with customer discovery, engagement, and experience capabilities, enabling Communications Service Providers ("CSPs") to identify new revenue streams and to improve customer experience across the entire customer lifecycle.
EconomyAdvanced Television

Distributor watermarking from PallyCon

Multi DRM and content protection service provider PallyCon has launched what it describes as a robust distributor watermarking to deter and combat premium content leaks in the distribution process. Approved and audit-passed, the solution protects the pre-release assets of original content owners, broadcasters, post-production houses and content aggregators by securing...
Internetbloomberglaw.com

Social Media Profits Entice State Tax Collectors (Podcast)

Pandemic-related budget fears have prompted states to search for new sources of revenue. Lawmakers across the country are beginning to look toward social media as a motherlode of untapped corporate tax revenue. Social media tech giants, of course, aren’t a fan of that approach. Maryland’s first-in-the-nation digital advertising tax has...
StocksStreetInsider.com

InvestorNewsBreaks "“ Clubhouse Media Group Inc. (CMGR) Enters Exclusive Agreement with 'TheTinderBlog' as Initial Step in Aggregator Account Strategy

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Clubhouse Media Group (OTC: CMGR), an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a vast aggregate global social media reach, today announced that it has completed the first step in its roll-up strategy in the social media aggregator account space with the signing of an exclusive management and agency agreement to manage, invest in and help grow "TheTinderBlog" (Instagram.com/thetinderblog), a large and highly successful Instagram meme account. "This is the first step in a multi-step plan we are pursuing as part of our overall strategy. We are planning to sign similar agreements with other super-high-value aggregator and meme accounts to build a portfolio, creating powerful synergies with our other major strategies," said Chris Young, co-founder of Clubhouse Media. "This is a tremendous first step. Joseph Yomtoubian, who launched TheTinderBlog in 2015, is a fountain of insight- truly one of the superstars of innovation in this space - and we are lucky to have him involved. As part of our continued strategy, we will search for similar agreements in multiple verticals including, but not limited to, 'foodie' accounts, travel accounts, news accounts, and hobby accounts. We believe that this strategy will have an accretive effect, giving us further digital reach and helping us build a true media conglomerate in the social media space."
Internetmartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Tyler Lessard, VP Marketing at Vidyard

The use of video in marketing and sales is only going to increase as marketers and salespeople get more adept at video marketing and video prospecting techniques. Tyler Lessard, VP Marketing at Vidyard shares some observations:. _______. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Tyler, tell us how Vidyard has evolved...
Amazonpensacolavoice.com

Save Reddit Video: How to Wisely Reuse Content Across Socials in 2021

If you run your own business and promote it through social networks, you constantly need to update your content. But is it necessary to come up with new topics every time, looking for or inventing absolutely new content for every social network? In 2021, there will be tonnes of information on the Internet, so it’s more essential to learn how to repurpose it. Adapting the same content for various networks, your website will help you to expand the reach of your business.
Technologymartechseries.com

Cisco and Inteliquent Integrate High Quality Cloud Calling

Inteliquent, the largest independent voice communications service provider in the United States, announced the general availability to offer Cloud Connected PSTN service for Webex Calling. With this calling integration, Webex Calling users can now select Inteliquent as their voice provider of phone numbers, toll-free numbers, local and long distance services as well as enhanced 911.