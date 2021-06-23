Moovly Media Inc (MVY)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Clubhouse Media Group (OTC: CMGR), an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a vast aggregate global social media reach, today announced that it has completed the first step in its roll-up strategy in the social media aggregator account space with the signing of an exclusive management and agency agreement to manage, invest in and help grow "TheTinderBlog" (Instagram.com/thetinderblog), a large and highly successful Instagram meme account. "This is the first step in a multi-step plan we are pursuing as part of our overall strategy. We are planning to sign similar agreements with other super-high-value aggregator and meme accounts to build a portfolio, creating powerful synergies with our other major strategies," said Chris Young, co-founder of Clubhouse Media. "This is a tremendous first step. Joseph Yomtoubian, who launched TheTinderBlog in 2015, is a fountain of insight- truly one of the superstars of innovation in this space - and we are lucky to have him involved. As part of our continued strategy, we will search for similar agreements in multiple verticals including, but not limited to, 'foodie' accounts, travel accounts, news accounts, and hobby accounts. We believe that this strategy will have an accretive effect, giving us further digital reach and helping us build a true media conglomerate in the social media space."