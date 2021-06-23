Cancel
Grapevine, TX

A Longtime Fidelity Manager Sold GameStop, and Has Some Regrets

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Joel Tillinghast has managed the Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund since it was created about 32 years ago, hunting for companies with shares that trade at bargain prices relative to their earnings potential. In 2020, a suffering video-game retailer called GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME). fit that bill. So when the...

GameStop Stock Has Stabilized, Putting the Pressure on New Executives

After a volatile and exhausting run in the first half of this year, GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock look to finally be stabilizing somewhat. Of course, “stable” is a relative term when it comes to GME stock, which, at this point, seems to operate completely outside normal investing and trading rules. While the share price of the brick-and-mortar video game retailer remains up over 1,000% year-to-date, the stock opened on June 30 at $209.69, less than half its 52-week high of $483 per share.
NYSE MA VC Has Sold Around 400 Shares

The VC of NYSE MA, Ann Cairns has already sold close to 400 shares of the stocks of the company in a 24th June transaction. The average price at which these stocks were sold is $380, with the total transaction coming to a sum of $152,000. The insider now has ownership of the 114,646 shares of the company with a total valuation of $43 million. The documentation of the transaction has been stored with the SEC.
GameStop Just Turned the Corner, and It Has the Stock Market to Thank

The stock market continued to move toward record highs on Tuesday morning, and market participants could find signs of bullish sentiment just about everywhere. Major market benchmarks gained ground, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) moving higher by 41 points to 33,918, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) picking up 12 points to 4,237, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rising 37 points to 14,179.
Robinhood Warns of Meme-Stock Risk as Users Participate in IPO

(Bloomberg) — Robinhood Markets Inc. basically created meme stocks. Now the popular trading app is warning investors that it could become one. The reason — outlined in its initial public offering prospectus Thursday — comes down to the novice investors that love its easy-to-use platform and have driven frenzied trading in names like GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.
Andover-based MKS Instruments to buy Carlyle’s Atotech for $5.1 billion

(Bloomberg) -- MKS Instruments Inc., a maker of equipment for the chip industry, agreed to acquire specialty chemicals group Atotech Ltd. for about $5.1 billion in cash and stock. The Andover, Massachusetts-based company will offer $16.20 in cash and 0.0552 MKS shares for each Atotech share, according to a statement...
Semiconductor Stocks Look Promising After Micron Q3 Earnings: 4 Picks

The semiconductor industry has been one of the rare beneficiaries of the pandemic and saw sales soaring on higher demand for consumer electronic goods. For instance, Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) MU, on Wednesday, reported stellar third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The memory-chip maker crushed top- and bottom-line estimates and witnessed year-over-year growth...
Consider Buying These 2 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Upgraded by Goldman Sachs

Rising discretionary spending amid a fast-paced economic recovery is helping consumer cyclical companies thrive. And, because the demand for discretionary items is expected to remain high with the economy tracking upwards, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) recently upgraded consumer cyclical stocks Magna (MGA) and Lear (NYSE:LEA) to ‘Buy.’ So, read on to learn more.Shares of consumer cyclical companies have been performing well this year because an improving job market is driving an increase in consumers’ discretionary spending. The Federal Reserve’s loose monetary policy is also driving the growth of consumer cyclical companies.
FDX Director Has Sold 4,720 Shares Of The Stock

The Director of FDX, Susan C. Schwab, has reportedly sold off 4,720 shares of the company stocks in a 29th June transaction. The average price of the transaction was $297.30, with a total transaction coming to a sum of $1.4 million. After the transaction, the Director has ownership of over 10,312 shares of the company stocks with a total valuation of $3 million. The documentation of the entire transaction is being stored at the SEC.
Charles Schwab says SEC investigating robo adviser disclosures, warns of Q2 results hit

(Reuters) - Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Corp on Friday revealed an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) related to historic disclosures involving Schwab Intelligent Portfolios, the retail brokerage's robo adviser. The company warned its second quarter financial results would include a charge of $200 million, but the ultimate...
4 Consumer Electronics Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2021

Consumers’ demand for advanced technology to improve their daily lives is fueling the growth of the consumer electronics industry. While a global semiconductor shortage is to some extent hampering the industry’s growth, the rising adoption of 5G and growing societal taste for smart devices, should help the industry continue growing. Consequently, we think the shares of leading consumer electronics companies Apple (AAPL), Sony (NYSE:SONY), LG Display (NYSE:LPL), and Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) could be solid bets now.The consumer electronics industry has evolved dramatically in recent years, underpinned by an accelerated pace of digitization, a pandemic-induced remote working culture and virtual learning trends, as well as an increasing demand for smart gadgets and advanced technologies. In fact, increased desire for convenience through smart gadgets and appliances has fueled the industry’s growth as individuals spent more time locked in at home over the past year.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Up 370.9% in June

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,200 shares, an increase of 370.9% from the May 31st total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 124.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.3% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Northern Trust Corp Has $43.25 Million Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 958,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,315 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $43,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,782,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,254 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises 2.6% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $601,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,484 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.05% of Amalgamated Financial worth $20,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Citigroup Inc. Has $3.57 Million Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 315.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,086 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
2 Tech Stocks to Buy in Q3 and Hold for Years

The S&P 500 hit new records on the final day of the second quarter. The benchmark index has climbed over 14% in the first half of 2021 and is up roughly 27% from its pre-pandemic levels in February 2020. This helps provide more context for where Wall Street is at the moment and might help ease some worries that the market is super overheated.