A Longtime Fidelity Manager Sold GameStop, and Has Some Regrets

Consumers’ demand for advanced technology to improve their daily lives is fueling the growth of the consumer electronics industry. While a global semiconductor shortage is to some extent hampering the industry’s growth, the rising adoption of 5G and growing societal taste for smart devices, should help the industry continue growing. Consequently, we think the shares of leading consumer electronics companies Apple (AAPL), Sony (NYSE:SONY), LG Display (NYSE:LPL), and Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) could be solid bets now.The consumer electronics industry has evolved dramatically in recent years, underpinned by an accelerated pace of digitization, a pandemic-induced remote working culture and virtual learning trends, as well as an increasing demand for smart gadgets and advanced technologies. In fact, increased desire for convenience through smart gadgets and appliances has fueled the industry’s growth as individuals spent more time locked in at home over the past year.