Boca Raton, FL

Spiritual leadership transition taking place at Boca congregation

By Sergio Carmona, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Posted by 
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 7 days ago

A transition of spiritual leadership is taking place at Congregation B’nai Israel of Boca Raton.

Rabbi Robert Silvers, CBI’s senior rabbi who has served there since 1994, is being elevated to rabbi emeritus. Succeeding Silvers as senior rabbi is Rabbi Rony Keller, the synagogue’s senior associate rabbi, who begins his new position on July 1.

Silvers said, regarding the synagogue’s transition in spiritual leadership, “It should not surprise us that there are many words in Hebrew for transition.”

Among the Hebrew words for transition that Silvers mentioned for the synagogue’s new spiritual leadership is shinui , which means change.

“With this change, we bridge CBI’s past with its future as Rabbi Keller becomes senior rabbi,” Silvers noted.

Keller feels excited, honored and humbled to become the synagogue’s senior rabbi. Since he joined it in 2017, he has worked to redesign the religious school curriculum as acting co-director of the religious school, designed programming, built connections with CBI’s members, officiated numerous lifecycle events, led Shabbat and High Holiday services and assisted with the restructuring of the congregation’s bylaws.

Keller is also looking forward to continuing the synagogue’s long running active partnership with nearby Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Boca Raton.

“From the moment I started working at Congregation B’nai Israel, I knew about the strong relationship between our congregation and Ebenezer Baptist Church,” he said. “We have been blessed with a sacred decades-old partnership devoted to our communities. I look forward to collaborating with Pastor [Ronald] Brown and his congregation for many years to come.”

Visit cbiboca.org for more information on the synagogue and the clergy.

