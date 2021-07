After more than a year of reworking the traditional retail experience, fashion brands are exploring all the many ways in which they can engage with shoppers, regardless of where they live. Which is one of the reasons why Burberry's new first-of-its-kind partnership with SSENSE is news-worthy. Going beyond the classic brick-and-mortar locations, without doing away with it completely, the luxury house and the e-tailer have created a multidisciplinary experience to be enjoyed both online and IRL, with an exclusive capsule filled with easy-to-wear separates perfectly suited for the warm-weather months ahead.