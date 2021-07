The thing is that this money won't be coming from Bobs Pool Hall or the local Ford dealer. It'll be funneled from agents and boosters through whoever is willing to play ball. Honestly, within a few years they won't even need to pretend its coming from legitimate sources. It'll be as simple as someone telling a random 5* they will receive X number of dollars to go to a certain school. The entire pretense of it being for the use of their "image" will go completely out of the window and it will be a straight up payoff to get them to commit. Won't have anything to do with anyone using their image for anything. And that's when the schools with deep pockets will run things and schools like Clemson will become irrelevant. Enjoy it while it lasts.