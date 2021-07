LEWISVILLE, Texas — A 38-year-old woman and 45-year-old man were found dead inside a home Sunday night in an apparent slaying-suicide, Lewisville police said. Police said Latoya Connor had last been heard from on June 20 before police found her body Sunday. That's when, according to police, Latoya told her two daughters she was going to the house of Julious Connor to collect a check.